Construction underway on new Riverdale subdivision

The city of Riverdale is on the verge of a population boom thanks to the launch of the Woods Estates of Riverdale.

Located on the former Welch family farm on Riverdale Hill, the 116-home subdivision is being developed by Seth Woods of Woods Construction and Development, Davenport. He was joined by his family and community leaders on a frigid Feb. 5 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a recent interview, Mayor Mike Bawden said this will be Riverdale's first major subdivision in 40 years. "This is literally going to double Riverdale."

He estimated Woods Estates will add another 350 to 400 people to Riverdale's estimated 405 residents. With average home prices of $450,000, Bawden estimated between $45 million and $50 million in new property values — an increase of 30-35%.

In addition to the new housing, the project will include about 6½ acres of commercial use at the bottom of the hill across from Arconic.

In an earlier interview with the Quad-City Times, Woods estimated he has invested nearly $5 million already in the project, including $2.3 million for land purchase, $1.8 million for roads, sanitary sewer and storm sewer, and $900,000 for earth work and retention ponds.