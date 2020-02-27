Construction underway on new Riverdale subdivision

The city of Riverdale is on the verge of a population boom thanks to the launch of the Woods Estates of Riverdale.
Located on the former Welch family farm on Riverdale Hill, the 116-home subdivision is being developed by Seth Woods of Woods Construction and Development, Davenport. He was joined by his family and community leaders on a frigid Feb. 5 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In a recent interview, Mayor Mike Bawden said this will be Riverdale's first major subdivision in 40 years. "This is literally going to double Riverdale."
He estimated Woods Estates will add another 350 to 400 people to Riverdale's estimated 405 residents. With average home prices of $450,000, Bawden estimated between $45 million and $50 million in new property values — an increase of 30-35%.
In addition to the new housing, the project will include about 6½ acres of commercial use at the bottom of the hill across from Arconic.
In an earlier interview with the Quad-City Times, Woods estimated he has invested nearly $5 million already in the project, including $2.3 million for land purchase, $1.8 million for roads, sanitary sewer and storm sewer, and $900,000 for earth work and retention ponds.
But the project was slowed by a number of factors including the city's requirement for a new road up the bluff from State Street. In addition, Woods had to remove five acres of timber as required by the Iowa Department of Transportation because the new road connects with a state highway.
The project also sparked controversy when the city approved a tax increment financing, or TIF, district to help Woods pay for the infrastructure.
Bawden, who was not mayor then, said that in response to the neighbor's concerns and objections by the Scott County Board of Supervisors and Pleasant Valley Schools, the city agreed to use 50 percent of the tax increment generated by the TIF and split the rest with the county and school district.
"The TIF district will generate $1.5 million of reserves that the developer can apply to for reimbursement," he said. "We think it will cover most of the cost of the new road from the top of the hill to State Street."
The city council recently approved the preliminary plat for the entire project, which will be built in six phases. Each phase will be between 15 and 30 homes.
Houses are expected to sell for $450,000 and up and will be built by Woods’ company as well as other, select homebuilders.
The entire subdivision is represented by Sarah DeWulf and Pieter Hanson of Mel Foster Co.
“If Seth and his company succeed, Riverdale succeeds. It’s that simple,” Bawden said.
Quad-City Times Reporter Alma Gaul contributed to this story.