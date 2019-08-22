{{featured_button_text}}

July 9

1 -- A 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Toyota Highlander collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damages.

July 19

2 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.

July 26

3 -- A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2008 Saturn Outback collided at Westmar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

July 27

4 -- Various cards, cash and a wallet, valued at $625, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway.

5 -- Lavossi Tyrek Stewart, 19, 12 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

July 29

6 -- A 2018 Honda Odyssey and a 2011 Infiniti Q56 collided in the 1900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damages.

7 -- A 2012 Subaru Forester and a 2005 Honda Accord collided in the 1300 block of 19th Street, resulting in $37,000 in damages.

8 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $510.22, were reported in the 3800 block of 3885 Tam O Shanter Drive.

9 -- David Anthony Hill, 36, 303 3rd Ave., Cordova, Illinois, was arrested in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

July 30

10 -- Criminal mischief, damages totaling $840, was reported at 13th and Gilbert streets.

11 -- Oscar Agus Ruiz, 18, 3222 W. 52nd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

July 31

12 -- A 2014 Toyota Sienna, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, and a 2016 Dodge Durango all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge - westbound, resulting in $3,700 in damages.

13 -- A 2002 Buick Lesabre, a 2014 Nissan Sentra, and a 2016 Porsche Cayenne all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge - westbound, resulting in $17,000 in damages.

14 -- A spare key, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Clover Hills Drive.

15 -- A 2018 Ford F150 and a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge - eastbound, resulting in $450 in damages.

Aug. 1

16 -- Addy Lucille Beecher, 29, 2111 Grove St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fourth-degree theft and habitual offender driving while barred.

Aug. 3

17 -- A cell phone, valued at $115, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.

18 -- Marcus Ross Arp, 21, 2330 E. Locust, Apt. 204, Davenport, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

19 -- A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1100 block of 16th ½ Street.

Aug. 5

20 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 500 block of Holmes Street.

Aug. 5

21 -- Alexander McCorkle, 33, 3213 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 3200 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.

22 -- Peter Schnyder, 50, 1593 Deerwood Drive, was arrested in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

