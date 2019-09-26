{{featured_button_text}}

August 16

1 -- A 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Road, resulting in $3,700 in damages.

August 21

2 -- A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

August 22

3 -- A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2015 Nissan Altima, and a 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,100 in damages.

4 -- A 2011 Lincoln MKX and a bicycle collided at Belmont Road and Towne Pointe Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damages.

August 23

5 -- A 2000 Toyota Camry and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided in the 3700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damages.

August 24

6 -- A 2018 GMC Yukon and a 2007 Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle collided in the 4800 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damages.

August 26

7 -- Brady Dean Glazebrook, 46, 2401 West Dale Court, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Dale Court on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.

8 -- A 2006 Jeep Wrangler and a 1994 Ford Mustang collided in the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $800 in damages.

August 27

9 -- A laptop, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of 39th Street.

10 -- A 2008 Lexus IS 250, a 2013 Honda Accord, and a 2011 Honda Odyssey collided at Valley View Drive and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $16,000 in damages.

11 -- A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $1,000, was reported on the Interstate 74 Bridge.

August 28

12 -- Tools, valued at $3,075, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Elm Street.

13 -- A wallet and various cards, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.

14 -- A scooter, valued at $220, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Brown Street.

15 -- A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damages.

16 -- A 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2001 Peterbilt Semi-truck collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

17 -- A 2017 Toyota Yaris and a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at Tanglefoot Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $12,000 in damages.

August 29

18 -- A 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2007 Acura MDX collided in the 3000 block of State Street, resulting in $200 in damages.

August 30

19 -- A 2002 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $100 in damages.

20 -- A 2018 RAM 1500 and a 2019 Chrysler 300 collided at Devils Glen Road and Thunder Ridge Road, resulting in $17,500 in damages.

21 -- A 2008 Ford Escape and a 2012 GMC Acadia collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.

August 31

22 -- A 2007 Mercedes S550 was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

September 1

23 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $450, were reported in the 1600 block of Valley Vista Drive.

24 -- Fraudulent cash withdrawals, valued at $1,746, were reported in the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive.

25 -- Fraud, valued at $300, was reported in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Court.

26 -- Charles Leland Grass, 50, 1119 E. 14th St., Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

27 -- A 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante and a 2014 Nissan Maxima collided at in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,600 in damages.

September 2

28 -- A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 4300 block of Tranquility Court.

29 -- Fraudulent debit transactions, valued at $500, were reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.

30 -- Fraud, valued at $303, was reported in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.

31 -- Fraudulent transactions, valued at $560, were reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.

32 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $604.50, were reported in the 2900 block of Dawn Court.

33 -- A 2018 Honda Pilot and a 2017 Ford Escape collided in the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $9,500 in damages.

September 3

34 -- A fraudulent transaction, valued at $123, was reported in the 1100 block of Bellevue Court.

35 -- A fraudulent transaction, valued at $489, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.

36 -- Fraud, valued at $300, was reported in the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive.

37 -- Fraud, valued at $500, was reported in the 3400 block of Devils Glen Court.

38 -- Fraud, valued at $1,392, was reported in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road.

September 4

39 -- A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.

40 -- A 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $6,000 in damages.

41 -- A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2003 PT Cruiser collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,100 in damages.

September 5

42 -- A 2016 Ford Transit, a 2010 Jeep Liberty, and a 2016 Jeep Renegade collided at State Street and Fenno Road, resulting in $24,000 in damages.

43 -- A 2020 Kia Sorento was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $4,000 in damages.

44 -- Danny Paul Barth, 65, 1605 F Ave., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 6

45 -- A bottle of medication, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.

46 -- Mark Henry Jaynes, Jr., 33, 2627 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of simple assault.

47 -- A 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2000 Ford Focus collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damages.

September 7

48 -- A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2007 Hyundai Sonata collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damages.

September 8

49 -- A 2013 Honda CRV and a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country collided in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $900 in damages.

