August 16
1 -- A 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Road, resulting in $3,700 in damages.
August 21
2 -- A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
August 22
3 -- A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2015 Nissan Altima, and a 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,100 in damages.
4 -- A 2011 Lincoln MKX and a bicycle collided at Belmont Road and Towne Pointe Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
August 23
5 -- A 2000 Toyota Camry and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided in the 3700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damages.
August 24
6 -- A 2018 GMC Yukon and a 2007 Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle collided in the 4800 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
August 26
7 -- Brady Dean Glazebrook, 46, 2401 West Dale Court, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Dale Court on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
8 -- A 2006 Jeep Wrangler and a 1994 Ford Mustang collided in the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $800 in damages.
August 27
9 -- A laptop, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of 39th Street.
10 -- A 2008 Lexus IS 250, a 2013 Honda Accord, and a 2011 Honda Odyssey collided at Valley View Drive and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $16,000 in damages.
11 -- A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $1,000, was reported on the Interstate 74 Bridge.
August 28
12 -- Tools, valued at $3,075, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Elm Street.
13 -- A wallet and various cards, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
14 -- A scooter, valued at $220, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Brown Street.
15 -- A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
16 -- A 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2001 Peterbilt Semi-truck collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
17 -- A 2017 Toyota Yaris and a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at Tanglefoot Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
August 29
18 -- A 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2007 Acura MDX collided in the 3000 block of State Street, resulting in $200 in damages.
August 30
19 -- A 2002 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $100 in damages.
20 -- A 2018 RAM 1500 and a 2019 Chrysler 300 collided at Devils Glen Road and Thunder Ridge Road, resulting in $17,500 in damages.
21 -- A 2008 Ford Escape and a 2012 GMC Acadia collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
August 31
22 -- A 2007 Mercedes S550 was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
September 1
You have free articles remaining.
23 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $450, were reported in the 1600 block of Valley Vista Drive.
24 -- Fraudulent cash withdrawals, valued at $1,746, were reported in the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive.
25 -- Fraud, valued at $300, was reported in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Court.
26 -- Charles Leland Grass, 50, 1119 E. 14th St., Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
27 -- A 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante and a 2014 Nissan Maxima collided at in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,600 in damages.
September 2
28 -- A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 4300 block of Tranquility Court.
29 -- Fraudulent debit transactions, valued at $500, were reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.
30 -- Fraud, valued at $303, was reported in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
31 -- Fraudulent transactions, valued at $560, were reported in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.
32 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $604.50, were reported in the 2900 block of Dawn Court.
33 -- A 2018 Honda Pilot and a 2017 Ford Escape collided in the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $9,500 in damages.
September 3
34 -- A fraudulent transaction, valued at $123, was reported in the 1100 block of Bellevue Court.
35 -- A fraudulent transaction, valued at $489, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
36 -- Fraud, valued at $300, was reported in the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive.
37 -- Fraud, valued at $500, was reported in the 3400 block of Devils Glen Court.
38 -- Fraud, valued at $1,392, was reported in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road.
September 4
39 -- A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
40 -- A 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
41 -- A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2003 PT Cruiser collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,100 in damages.
September 5
42 -- A 2016 Ford Transit, a 2010 Jeep Liberty, and a 2016 Jeep Renegade collided at State Street and Fenno Road, resulting in $24,000 in damages.
43 -- A 2020 Kia Sorento was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
44 -- Danny Paul Barth, 65, 1605 F Ave., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 6
45 -- A bottle of medication, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
46 -- Mark Henry Jaynes, Jr., 33, 2627 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
47 -- A 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2000 Ford Focus collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
September 7
48 -- A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2007 Hyundai Sonata collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damages.
September 8
49 -- A 2013 Honda CRV and a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country collided in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $900 in damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.