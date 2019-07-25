{{featured_button_text}}

June 21

1- Michael James Manley, 30, 1614 East 35th St., Davenport, was arrested at State and 30th streets on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons, and open container driver over 21.

June 22

2 - Dylon James Early, 30, 2220 Mississippi Blvd., apt. 5, was arrested in the 2200 block of Oak Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

3 - Jatten Tyzer Kuhrt, 19, 2323 West Dover Court, Davenport, was arrested in the 2800 block of Glenn Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

4 - Caleb Thomas King, 24, 121 6th S., Dewitt, was arrested in the 1600 block of Brown Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

June 23

5 - A 1998 Honda Accord and a 2015 Toyota Sienna collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

6 - Anthony Joshua Bubon, 27, 2420 267th Ave., Dewitt, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.9 on suspicion of carrying weapons and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

June 24

7 - Money, valued at $10,408.44, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue.

8 - Mercedes Morton, 23, 2016 Emerald Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

9 - A wallet, purse, cash, checkbook, and card, valued at $200, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Middle Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.

June 25

10 - Darren Harms II, 23, 5112 North Fairmount, Lot 110, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11 - A bicycle, valued at $140, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.

June 25

12 - Leon Simpson Jr., 19, 1350 West 16th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

June 28

13 - A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Buick Regal collided in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,100 in damage.

June 29

14 - Audra Ann Talk, 32, 1727 West 53rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at Golden Valley Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

15 - Michael Jackson, Jr., 38, 1628 9th Ave., Moline, was arrested at Golden Valley Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense marijuana possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

16 - Theus Malik Randolph, 18, 2905 27th ½ Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of simple domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree fraudulent practice.

June 30

17 - A cell phone and money, valued at $204, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Holly Drive.

18 - Cash, valued at $70, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.

July 1

19 - A 2017 Kia Soul and a 2015 Honda Pilot collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,700 in damage.

20 - A 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2018 Eldo Aerotech Ford collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

21 - Nathan Oechsner, 18, 733 East 6th St., Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills and Olympia drives on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

July 2

22 - Tools, valued at $,7500, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Hartford Drive.

23 - Dekari Nephew, 20, 725 15th St., Rock Island, was cited at 4th Street and River Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

24 - Robert Potts, 37, 681 Creekwood Blvd., Troy, Missouri, was arrested in the 2000 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption and simple trespass.

July 3

25 - A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and football pads, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Hawthorne Court.

July 4

26 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 2500 block of Holly Drive.

27 - A 2003 Ford Taurus was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

28 - A 2016 Lincoln MKZ and a 2010 Ford Edge collided in the 1800 block of State Street, resulting in $100 in damage.

29 - Cash, valued at $14, was reported stolen in the 2400 block of Olympia Drive.

July 5

30 - A purse and various cards, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.

July 7

31 - Household goods, cash, and jewelry, valued at $5,000, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Hawthorne Drive.

32 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 3500 block of 53rd Avenue.

July 8

33 - A 2009 Nissan Cube and a 2015 Chrysler 200 collided in the 900 block of State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

July 9

34 - A 2001 Dodge Dakota and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $2,600 in damage.

July 10

35 - A 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2007 Mercedes collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,050 in damage.

