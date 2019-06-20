May 16
1 A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2015 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $600 in damages.
2 A 2017 Chevrolet Impala and a tractor collided on the Interstate 74 West center span, resulting in $550 in damages.
May 18
3 A 1999 Saturn SL2 and a 2010 Honda Civic collided in the 2100 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,500 in damages.
4 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 2013 Ford Escape collided in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Road, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
May 22
5 Elizabeth Rene Carlson, 40, 2517 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation.
May 23
6 Cash, a laptop and battery, valued at $264, were reported stolen in the 500 block of 23rd Street.
7 A 2018 Nissan Titan and a pedestrian collided in the 3700 block of State Street, resulting in $800 in damages. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital, Davenport.
8 A 2012 Toyota RAV and a 2014 Cadillac SRX collided at Tanglefoot and Utica Ridge roads, resulting in $16,000 in damages.
May 24
9 Jerald Martin Stichter, 41, 5112 N. Fairmount, Apt. 234, Davenport, was arrested at 10th and Grant streets on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 25
10 A 2015 GMC Acadia was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the 6200 block of State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
May 26
11 Clothes and electronics, valued at $4,520, were reported stolen in the 4100 block of Fairview Drive.
12 A computer and backpack, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Norfolk Place.
13 A 2002 Dodge R15 and a 2016 Toyota Tacoma collided at 30th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $400 in damages.
May 27
14 A 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a bicycle collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, no damage total listed. The bicyclist was transported to Genesis East Hospital, Davenport.
May 28
15 A mountain bike, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane Drive.
16 A 2003 Ford Expedition and a 2005 Ford Explorer collided at Summit Hills Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
17 A 2015 Subaru Forrester and a 2010 Kia Optima collided in the 2600 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,150 in damages.
May 29
18 Katie Lynn Dunker, 30, 1004 College Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Lincoln and Alcoa roads on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
19 A 2002 Saturn 20 and a 2018 Nissan Altima collided at East 53rd Street and Amesbury Drive, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
20 A 2006 Pontiac Vue and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
21 A 2004 Cadillac Seville and a 2018 Lincoln MKZ collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
May 30
22 Celia Thomas-Smith, 21, 2416 E. 50th St., Apt. 1, Davenport, was arrested in the 4800 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of employee supply alcohol to person under age.
23 Brenton Avery Mays, 26, 328 E. 14th St., Davenport, was arrested at in the 2500 block of 18th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
24 Joseph John Cancilliere, 43, 1138 State Street, Apt. 11, was arrested in the 600 block of River Drive on suspicion of second offense public consumption/intoxication.
25 A 2006 Dodge Charger collided with a retaining wall in the 600 block of River Drive, resulting in $5,250 in damages.
May 31
26 Shante Olivia Jackson, 32, 2612 Harrison St., Apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of open container driver over 21 and driving while license denied, suspended, or cancelled.
27 Keanna Lechelle Latcham, 26, 2638 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.9, on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
28 A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at Lincoln and Kimberly roads.
June 1
29 Michelle Lynn Bramblett, 30, 21445 Scott Park Road, Lot 12, Davenport, was arrested in the 7100 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
30 Joseph Harold Watson, 36, 231 South Pine St., Davenport, was arrested in the 7100 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree theft.
31 Jacob Ryan Griep, 23, 409 2nd Ave., Low Moor, Iowa, was arrested at Kimberly and Lincoln roads on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
32 A 1995 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 1500 block of Robeson Ave., resulting in $1,300 in damages.
June 2
33 Jeffery Stevenson, 39, 38 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.