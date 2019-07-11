May 25
1 Tools, valued at $1,400, were reported stolen in the 200 block of 23rd Street.
May 26
2 Marisa Danial Lopez, 30, 7155 State St., was arrested in the 7100 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon.
May 30
3 Brandon Schwerdtfeger, 27, 452 21st St., Apt. 2, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second-degree theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft.
June 3
4 Sara Renee Knudson, 33, 102 Polk Ave., Thayer, Illinois, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
5 Lindsey Park, 36, 509 West Monroe, Girard, Illinois, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
6 Forged checks, valued at $2,507, were reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
7 Aubrey Marshall, 31, 345 8th St., was arrested in the 300 block of 8th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
June 6
8 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2200 block of State Street.
9 An iPhone, valued at $450, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive.
June 7
10 Cash, in the amount of $1800, was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Tanglewood Road.
11 Kendrige Ladon Coburn, 48, 10729 Morrison Ave., was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of fraud by unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of a fictitious license, card or form.
June 8
12 A 2018 Audi A3 and 2006 Honda Civic collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $400 in damages.
13 Keys, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
14 Fraud, valued at $10, was reported in the 3500 block of Middle Road.
June 10
15 A 2019 Ford TCN collided with a garage door and fence in the 1400 block of Timberline Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
16 A 2008 Jeep Wrangler and 2006 Hyundai Sonata collided at Victoria and 53rd avenues, resulting in $2,800 in damages.
17 A 2014 Nissan Murano, valued at $12,000, was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.
18 Daniel Taylor Frutiger, 22, 453 Grant St., was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution without a tax stamp, and possession of a controlled substance.
June 11
19 A 2014 Ford Focus and 2017 Hyundai Accent collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
20 Alcohol, valued at $34, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
21 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 700 block of 30th Street.
June 13
22 Kevin Warren Johnson, 59, 3565 North Willow Court, was arrested in the 3600 block of Tanglewood Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
June 15
23 A 2010 Dodge Charger and 2013 Kia Soul collided at Middle and Kimberly roads, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
24 Jeremy Allen Ratzlaff, 29, 2355 Grant St., was arrested at 18th Street and Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an interstate warrant.
25 Lakonica Mikia Walker, 37, 2603 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of assault with use or display of a weapon.
26 Tyler Mikel Smock, 23, 2404 Shaker Court, was arrested at Shaker Court and 18th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
27 A 2000 Ford F150, a 2019 Ford Explorer, and a 2010 Honda Civic collided in the 3200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $16,800 in damages.
June 16
28 Daronte Marquise Evans, 26, 811 E. 14th St., Apt. 4, Davenport, was arrested in the 700 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and open container driver over 21.
29 Cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Chateau Knoll.
30 David James Artis, Jr., 18, 6027 Hillandale Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
31 Andrew Joseph Cassini, 42, 3128 35th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
June 17
32 Eric Chad Stephens, 44, 2903 Sunburst Court, was arrested in the 3500 block of Winston Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
33 A 2004 Jeep Liberty and 2013 Toyota Passo collided at Towne Pointe Drive and Belmont Road, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
34 Shoes, no valued listed, was reported stolen in the 900 block of 17th Street.
June 18
35 A hit-and-run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive.
36 Brian Rashid, 58, 2930 Walnut Court, was arrested in the 1200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
June 19
37 A 2005 Nissan Altima and 2012 Ford F350 collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
38 A 2017 GMC Acadia, stroller and car seat, valued at $45,550, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Summit Hills Court.
39 Cash and a wallet, valued at $120, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Summit Hills Drive.
40 A 1994 Chevrolet C35 and 2008 Toyota Highlander collided at Shoreline Drive and 62nd Court, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
June 20
41 Trisha Marie Carter, 34, 1108 State St., was arrested at 1140 Brown Street on suspicion of simple trespass and interference with official acts.
42 A 2015 BMW X5 and 2010 Ford Fusion collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $300 in damages.
43 A 2004 Ford F15 and 2007 Ford 500 collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
June 21
44 Brian Joshua Nelson, 39, 265 Manor Drive, Riverdale, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
45 A 2013 GMC Savanna and 2015 Toyota Sienna collided at Forest Grove and Middle roads, resulting in $600 in damages.
46 A 2010 Ford Ranger and 2006 Mazda 6 collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
June 22
47 Samuel Langston, 21, 4224 7th Avenue, Apt. 3, Rock Island, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
48 A 2003 Volkswagen Passat, a 2017 Ford Fusion, and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $13,000 in damages.
49 A 1998 Ford F150 and 2010 Toyota Camry collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
June 23
50 Parrish Gustafson, 20, 1538 29th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of assault with use or displaying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
51 A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at 2418 Crestview Drive.
52 A 2003 Toyota Camry and 2015 Nissan Altima collided in the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
53 A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and 2010 Ford Taurus collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
June 24
54 Credit cards, a bag and purse, valued at $3,200, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Middle Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
55 Credit cards, cash, and a wallet, valued at $245, were reported stolen in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road.
56 Alexis Anne Dues, 24, 536 Island Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 1300 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and an interstate warrant.
June 25
57 Forgery by check, valued at $10364.17, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
58 A firearm, no valued listed, was reported stolen in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
