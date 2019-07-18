{{featured_button_text}}

June 9

1 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $900, was reported in the 300 block of Holmes Street.

June 11

2 Money, glasses, a credit card and purse, valued at $265, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.

June 12

3 A 2019 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2013 Buick Enclave collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $1,250 in damages.

June 13

4 Trace Andrew Johnson, 20, 808 State St., Apt. 7, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

June 15

5 A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro collided with a deer at Interstate 80, mile marker #302, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

June 20

6 A 2001 Chrysler Town & Country collided with a building in the 1000 block of 39th Street, resulting in $100 in damages.

7 A 2007 Hyundai Sonata and a 2006 GMC Sierra collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.

June 23

8 A 2012 Nissan Murano and a 1999 Chevrolet Expo collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damages.

9 Parrish Gustafson, 20, 1538 29th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

June 24

10 A 2015 Lexus NX 200T and a 2008 Chevrolet Sebring collided in the 1800 block of Grant Street, resulting in $1,450 in damages.

11 A 1998 Ford Explorer and a 2001 Ford F150 collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damages.

12 A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $550 in damages.

13 A 2008 Yamaha 999 and a 2017 RAM 1500 collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $900 in damages.

June 25

14 A 2006 Nissan Xterra and a 2007 Ford Escape collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Parkdale Drive, resulting in $6,200 in damages.

15 A 2013 Hyundai Tucson and a 2012 Ford Escort collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $200 in damages.

June 26

16 A 2015 Jeep Patriot and a 2008 Mazda 6 collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

17 A 2018 Toyota RAV 4, a 2012 Buick Regal, and a 2013 John Deere mower collided in the 2200 block of 23rd Street, resulting in $950 in damages.

18 A 2011 Cadillac CTS and a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer collided at the first Iowa exit of Interstate 74, resulting in $4,300 in damages.

June 27

19 A 2018 Honda Civic, a 2015 Honda Accord, and a 2009 Toyota Prius collided at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $14,500 in damages.

20 A 1999 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2019 Nissan Rogue collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damages.

June 28

21 Jesse Salazar, 31, 2780 Tech Drive, was arrested at Middle Road and 23rd Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

22 A 2015 Ford F150 and a 2009 Mazda 6S collided in the 3200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,100 in damages.

June 30

23 A 2005 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2014 Nissan Maxima collided at State Street and 39th Street, resulting in $600 in damages.

July 1

24 A 2013 Kia Sorento and a 2011 Jeep Wrangler collided at 29th Street and Middle Street, resulting in $16,400 in damages.

