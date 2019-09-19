August 11
1 -- Dara Beth Marner, 34, 901 12th Ave., Orion, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
August 17
2 -- A 2018 Ford F350 collided with a utility pole at Deer Trail Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,100 in damages.
August 20
3 -- Sydney Brooke Williams, 21, 3317 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
4 -- Fraudulent checks, valued at $5,900, were reported in the 4000 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.
August 21
5 -- Trevor Linn Cee, 28, 815 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct and theft from a building.
August 22
6 -- Fraud, valued at $41.14, was reported in the 1100 block of Brown Street.
7 -- Bicycles, valued at $350, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Brown Street.
August 23
8 -- Jac Wallace Cale, 53, 926 28th St., was arrested at Central Avenue and Tenplus Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
9 -- Fraud, no value listed, was reported in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
10 -- Jarah Brown, 21, 3000 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
11 -- A 2010 GMC Savanna, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, and a 2010 Ford Escape all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $650 in damages.
August 24
12 -- A 2002 Buick Lesabre was involved in a single vehicle accident at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
August 25
13 -- Debie Christine Johnson, 52, 730 E. 1st Ave., Apt. 28, Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
14 -- Craig Joseph Jones, 50, 730 E. 1st Ave., Apt. 28, Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
15 -- Timothy Clark Bucklaw, 37, 6454 Dorothys Drive, was cited in the 6600 block of Friendship Path on suspicion of interference with official acts.
16 -- A 2015 Nissan Sentra and a 2019 Acura MDX collided at Crow Lake Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
August 26
17 -- Dekeisha Ann Bryant, 27, 5425 Valley Drive, Apt. 5, was arrested in the 5400 block of Valley Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
18 -- A 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2002 Toyota Highlander collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
August 27
19 -- Davis Johnson-Petersen, 19, 3602 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
20 -- Weights and keys, valued at $200, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Greenfield Drive.
21 -- A 1997 Chrysler Town and Country, a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, and a 2004 GMC Sierra all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $6,200 in damages.
August 29
22 -- A 2008 Honda Accord and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge (westbound), resulting in $1,050 in damages.
23 -- A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Ford Focus collided at Grant and 14th streets, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
August 30
24 -- Frank Watkins, 36, 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. O4, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
September 2
25 -- John Olin Dunbar, 56, no address given, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and simple trespass.
