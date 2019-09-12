August 9
1 -- Dujuan Lavar Watts, 31, 816 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
2 -- A 2006 Dodge Magnum and a 2014 Chevrolet 3500 collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
August 10
3 -- A 2017 Ford Explorer and a 1998 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
4 -- Cash, valued at $30, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
August 11
5 -- A key fob, cash and car seats, valued at $280, were reported stolen at in the 1500 block of Hamilton Court.
6 -- Tobias Hartsfield, 43, 2234 Grant St., was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief, and simple trespass.
August 12
7 -- Miscellaneous items and household goods, valued at $1126.75, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
August 14
8 -- A 2017 Hyundai Sonata and a bicyclist collided at Utica Ridge Road and Terrace Park Drive, resulting in $100 in damages.
9 -- Joshua Adam Pierce, Jr., 18, 6124 Scott St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
10 -- A 1992 Dodge D350 and a 2011 Dodge Durango collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
August 15
11 -- A 2011 Chrysler 2LX and a 2005 Ford Freestyle collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
12 -- A 2011 BMW 535 and a 2013 Toyota Prius collided in the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
August 16
13 -- A 2014 Chevrolet Captiva and a 2018 Lexus GS 350 collided in the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
August 17
14 -- A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Volvo C70 collided at 8th and Grant streets, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
15-- Richard Brockert, 25, 1404 Grand Ave., Apt. 2, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
August 18
16 -- Mark Aaron Peters, 43, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
17 -- A 2010 Ford Focus and a 2017 Toyota Yaris collided at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $1,490 in damages.
August 19
18 -- Cash, a checkbook, various cards, and a wallet, valued at $65, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of 23rd Street.
19 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at in the 3300 block of Jonathan Avenue.
20 -- A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 collided at 18th Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
21 -- A 2001 Volvo dump truck and a 2007 Kenworth dump truck collided in the 400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
22 -- A 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a pedestrian collided at Devils Glen Road and Thunder Ridge Road, resulting in $500 in damages.
August 20
23 -- A laptop, valued at $1500, was reported stolen at 3518 Chateau Knoll.
24 -- Christopher Buri, 36, 5112 North Fairmount St., Apt. 107, Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
25 -- A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2019 Ford Fusion collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
26 -- John Olin Dunbar, 56, no address given, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of beer and liquor consumption in public places.
August 21
27 -- William Earl Bartmess, 51, 2328 E. 46th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2300 block of State Street on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
August 22
28 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $113, were reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
29 -- Keon Termere Marks, 34, 1111 E. 39th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 10 block of Grove Park Circle on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and providing false identification information.
30 -- Caleb Eugene Paarman, 30, 781 W. Walcott Road, Walcott, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
August 23
31 -- Sean Lucas McCabe, 55, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street.
32 -- John Olin Dunbar, 56, no address given, was arrested at 2950 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of simple trespass and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
33 -- A 2008 Nissan Maxima and a 2016 Mini Cooper collided at State Street and 39th Street, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
34 -- A 2018 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Yama Victory motorcycle collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
August 25
35 -- A collectible and jewelry, valued at $345, were reported stolen at 737 15th Street.
36 -- Roberto Martinez, 35, 2496 East Dale Court, was arrested in the 2400 block of East Dale Court on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault and interference with official acts.
37 -- A 2007 Toyota Corolla and a 2014 Toyota Camry collided at Grant and 14th streets, resulting in no damages.
August 27
38 -- Tony Ramirez, 25, 3403 N. 214th St., Port Byron, Illinois, was arrested at in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
