Crime watch

June 14
1. Fraudulent transaction, valued at $1,381, was reported in the 800 block of State Street.
June 18
2. A 2005 Saturn Ion and a 2008 Honda Civic collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damage.
June 25
3. Earbuds, valued at $99.99, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
June 27
4. Consumable goods, valued at $70.70, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive.
June 29
5. A 2019 Kia Niro and a 2007 Ford F150 collided at Grant and 14th Street, resulting in $3,800 in damage.
June 30
6. A 2002 GMC Envoy and a 2016 BMW 528I collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
7. A 2013 Ford Escape, a 2016 Nissan Versa, and a 2008 Ford Taurus all collided in the 2000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
July 3
8. Blake Patrick Sherman, 18, 2306 Forest Reed Place, LeClaire, was cited in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
9. Noah Joseph Musal, 20, 1415 East 39th Street, apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Cody Street on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault, obstruction of emergency communications, and fourth degree criminal mischief.
10. Tools, valued at $2,149, were reported stolen in the 5800 block of Danielle Drive.
11. Brandon Leo Lopez, 33, 1967 Telegraph Road, Davenport, was cited at 10th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
July 4
12. Firearms and ammunition, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
13. A 2014 Honda Accord, a 2014 Buick, a 2013 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee all collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $47,000 in damage. (no model on Buick)
July 5
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
July 6
15. A 2017 Ford F250 and a 2009 Subaru Legacy collided in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
16. Jewelry and household goods, valued at $18,290, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Vogel Court.
17. A 2015 BMW Z4 and a 2008 Peterbilt Truck collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
July 7
18. Credit cards, an I-phone, cash, and garage door opener, valued at $340, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Forest Hills Road.
19. Fraud, valued at $20, was reported in the 1200 block of State Street.
July 8
20. A hat, valued at $15, was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Magnolia Court.
July 9
21. Robert Lee Robbins, 70, 2341 Queens Court, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
22. Alejandrino Francois, 18, 1199 Fox Hollow Lane, LeClaire, was cited in the 3700 block of Elm Street on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
23. A 2019 Ford Expedition and a 2020 Thor E450 collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 10
24. Decore Aaron Johnston, 33, 1423 Main Street, apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
25. Sunglasses, valued at $200, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Pinehill Road.
26. Alcohol, valued at $25.76, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 11
27. Anthony Houzenga, 31, 602 Avenue D, Rock Falls, Illinois, was arrested in the 3600 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
28. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 900 block of 39th Street.
July 12
29. Antique toys, valued at $3,500, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road.
July 16
30. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,800, was reported in the 800 block of 28th Street.
