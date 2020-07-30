Crime watch

9. Noah Joseph Musal, 20, 1415 East 39th Street, apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Cody Street on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault, obstruction of emergency communications, and fourth degree criminal mischief.

10. Tools, valued at $2,149, were reported stolen in the 5800 block of Danielle Drive.

11. Brandon Leo Lopez, 33, 1967 Telegraph Road, Davenport, was cited at 10th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

July 4

12. Firearms and ammunition, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.

13. A 2014 Honda Accord, a 2014 Buick, a 2013 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee all collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $47,000 in damage. (no model on Buick)

July 5

14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive.

July 6

15. A 2017 Ford F250 and a 2009 Subaru Legacy collided in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.