Crime Watch

May 11
1. A 2017 Ford Fiesta and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 3500 Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
May 19
2. Kimberly Ann Eckhardt, 53, 6310 Brady Street, apt. 130, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
May 21
3. A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2017 Ford Mustang collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,105 in damage.
May 25
4. Cale Michael Casel, 36, no address given, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of second degree theft, carrying weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5. A 2008 Acura TSX, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and a 2018 Ford Escape all collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
May 28
6. Jeremy Eugene Sly, 46, 3105 Parkwild Drive, was arrested at 4400 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of operating a vehicle without interlock, theft by operating motor vehicle without owners consent, and driving while license denied or revoked.
7. A 2018 Nissan NV 1500 and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at Devils Glen Road and 43rd Avenue Court, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
May 29
8. A 2016 Volkswagen Golf cart and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 30
9. Justin Scott Hollars, 37, 2540 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at 2900 Cypress Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
10. Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported at 3000 Central Avenue.
11. Brooke Elizabeth McGee, 19, 5018 Mayfield Drive, was arrested at 1700 isle parkway on suspicion of providing false evidence of legal age.
12. A 2010 Dodge Avenger and a 2012 Volkswagen TGN collided at 2200 53rd Avenue, resulting in $500 in damage.
June 1
13. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $3,000, was reported at 800 Hillside Drive.
14. A bicycle, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 1100 Kimberly Road.
15. A golf cart, valued at $2,500, was reported stolen at 2600 Devils Glen Road.
16. Clarissa Scheper, 39, no address given, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
17. A 2016 Ford Explorer and a 2009 Nissan Altima collided at Hopewell Avenue and California Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
June 3
18. A 2016 Honda Accord and a 2014 Ford Fusion collided at 2200 Grant Street, resulting in $1,150 in damage.
19. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
June 4
20. Fraud, valued at $486.95, was reported at 3200 Quail Ridge Road.