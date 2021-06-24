Crime Watch

May 11

1. A 2017 Ford Fiesta and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 3500 Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage.

May 19

2. Kimberly Ann Eckhardt, 53, 6310 Brady Street, apt. 130, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of third degree theft.

May 21

3. A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2017 Ford Mustang collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,105 in damage.

May 25

4. Cale Michael Casel, 36, no address given, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of second degree theft, carrying weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5. A 2008 Acura TSX, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and a 2018 Ford Escape all collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $25,000 in damage.

May 28

6. Jeremy Eugene Sly, 46, 3105 Parkwild Drive, was arrested at 4400 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of operating a vehicle without interlock, theft by operating motor vehicle without owners consent, and driving while license denied or revoked.