Crime watch

March 24

9. A 2020 International Truck collided with a utility pole at Oak Street and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

10. Cash, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of 16th Street.

11. A 2003 Ford F150 and a 2007 Pontiac G6 collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $3,400 in damage.

March 25

12. A 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2011 GMC Acadia collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

March 26

13. Equipment, valued at $1,250, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.

14. Shayla Lanay Kuhse, 26, 432 23rd Street, apt. 2, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.

15. A firearm, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Avalon Drive.

March 27

16. Kierra Cash Scott, 27, 2706 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.

March 28