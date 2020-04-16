Crime watch

March 16
1. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala and a 2020 Ford Fusion collided in the 3800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
March 18
2. A 2008 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Honda Accord collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
March 19
3. Fraudulent charges, valued at $168.68, were reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
March 20
4. A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided in the 3200 block of Ridge Point, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 21
5. Kristine Dianne Eckhardt, 47, 6310 Brady Street, apt. 140, Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
6. Carol Dianne Eckhardt, 72, 6310 Brady Street, apt. 140, Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of trespass.
March 23
7. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 4100 block of Tanglewood Road.
8. A purse, clothes, computer, and cash, valued at $1,570, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Sunny Hill Drive.
March 24
9. A 2020 International Truck collided with a utility pole at Oak Street and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
10. Cash, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of 16th Street.
11. A 2003 Ford F150 and a 2007 Pontiac G6 collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $3,400 in damage.
March 25
12. A 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2011 GMC Acadia collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 26
13. Equipment, valued at $1,250, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
14. Shayla Lanay Kuhse, 26, 432 23rd Street, apt. 2, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
15. A firearm, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Avalon Drive.
March 27
16. Kierra Cash Scott, 27, 2706 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
March 28
17. A 2007 Jeep Commander collided with a sign in the 3900 block of 18th Street, resulting in $3,050 in damage.
18. Thomas Harper, 37, 1130 44th Street, Rock Island, was arrested in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
March 29
19. Brandon James Slusher, 28, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
20. Fraudulent charges, valued at $1,756.21, were reported in the 3900 block of State Street.
21. A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 400 block of 23rd Street.
March 30
22. Michael David Crowe, 41, 2714 East 53rd Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive on suspicion of violation of no contact or protective order, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
April 1
23. A 2002 Honda Civic and a 2000 Peterbilt Truck collided at Valley Drive and Crisswell Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
