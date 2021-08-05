Crime Watch

June 18
1. A 2010 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
June 30
2. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 1900 North Oak Street.
July 6
3. Cash and various cards, valued at $630, were reported stolen at 2900 South Hampton Drive.
4. A 2015 Toyota SNA and a 2013 Nissan Altima collided at 2900 Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
July 7
5. A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
July 9
6. Richard Cartwright, 78, 430 Pembroke Road SW, Poplar Grove, Illinois, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of no-emergency 911 call.
7. A 2017 Ford Explorer and a 2018 GMC Acadia collided at 2810 State Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
8. A 2018 Subaru Outback and a 2008 Honda Civic collided at 1401 Kimberly Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
9. A 1998 Jeep Cherokee and a 2018 Kia Soul collided at Lincoln Road and Kimberly Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
10. A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2013 Nissan Altima collided at 4500 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 10
11. A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $100 in damage.
12. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruize collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
July 11
13. Jeremey James Krueger, 43, 2110 NE 42nd Court B, Lighthouse Port, Florida, was arrested at 600 River Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
14. Nathaniel Philip Sharp, 29, 935 28th Street, was arrested at 900 28th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and second offense domestic abuse assault.
July 12
15. Eric Corneilus Jr., 27, 975 39th Street, apt. 8, was arrested at 900 39th Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.
16. Michelle Doris Kline, 50, 4023 Lillie Avenue, apt. 301, Davenport, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and open container driver over 21.
July 13
17. Fraud, valued at $17,967, was reported at 3500 Woodberry Place.
18. A 2012 Toyota Yaris and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
19. A 2016 Nissan Maxima and a 2002 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
20. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2021 GMC Yukon collided at Interstate 74 near the Lincoln Road overpass, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
July 14
21. Binoculars, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 1400 Terrace Park Drive.
22. A 2005 Buick Rendezvous and a 2020 Honda CRV collided at 2900 Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damage.
July 15
23. Keys, sporting equipment, a 2017 Dodge Caravan, valued at $16,800, were all reported stolen at 1400 Terrace Park Drive.
July 17
24. A 2004 Nissan Titan and a 2017 Ford Fusion collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
July 18
25. A 1999 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2013 GMC Terrain collided at Brown Street and 12th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.