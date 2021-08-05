Crime Watch

10. A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2013 Nissan Altima collided at 4500 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

July 10

11. A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $100 in damage.

12. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruize collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

July 11

13. Jeremey James Krueger, 43, 2110 NE 42nd Court B, Lighthouse Port, Florida, was arrested at 600 River Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

14. Nathaniel Philip Sharp, 29, 935 28th Street, was arrested at 900 28th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and second offense domestic abuse assault.

July 12

15. Eric Corneilus Jr., 27, 975 39th Street, apt. 8, was arrested at 900 39th Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.

16. Michelle Doris Kline, 50, 4023 Lillie Avenue, apt. 301, Davenport, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and open container driver over 21.