Crime Watch

May 25
1. A 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Toyota Avalon collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
May 26
2. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer collided at the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 31
3. A 2006 Cadillac Escalade and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
4. Clio McCarthy-Castillo, 21, 1123 ½ Jefferson Avenue, Sparta, Wisconsin, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
June 2
5. A 2004 GMC 3500 van, a 2017 GMC Acadia, and a 2006 Buick Rainier all collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
6. A 2012 Toyota Tacoma and a 2017 Honda Accord collided at 2300 Cumberland Square, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
June 3
7. A 2013 Chrysler Towne and Country and a 2015 Honda CRV collided at 1400 Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
June 4
8. A 2013 Toyota Corolla and a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro collided at George Thuenen Drive and State Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
9. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Mercedes Benz collided at 3900 Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
June 5
10. A 2021 Peterbilt semi-tractor and a 2016 Volvo Semi Tractor collided at Interstate 80 WB rest area, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
11. Third degree theft, valued at $656.92, was reported at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
June 6
12. Gabriel Angeles-Jonathan, 22, 421 40th Street, Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
June 7
13. A 2002 Mitsubishi Montero and cash, valued at $5,005, were reported stolen at 7200 Valley Drive.
June 8
14. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a light up board at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
15. A 2005 Dodge Ram and a 2007 Nissan Roadster collided at Central Street and 18th Street, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
16. Cassandra Marie Garrow, 29, 815 Golden Valley Drive, apt. 331, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, fifth degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts.
17. A 2009 Freightliner truck, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, a 2015 Honda Accord, and a 2015 Ford F150 all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
June 9
18. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported at 1400 18th Street.
19. Tasha Natalie Ellis, 23, 808 State Street, apt. 14, was arrested at 800 State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance.
20. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a street sign at 53rd Avenue and Brentwood Drive, resulting in $7,540 in damage.
June 10
21. A 2017 Ford F150 and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra collided at the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
22. A hit and run accident was reported at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
23. Cash, a wallet, charger, backpack, and various cards, valued at $35, were reported stolen at 2200 23rd Street.
24. Keys, valued at $150, were reported stolen at 3600 18th Street.
25. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 GMC TRN collided at 700 Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
26. A 2021 International truck, a 2003 Ford Focus, and a 2016 Ford F250 all collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 300, resulting in $8,200 in damage.
27. A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2004 Jeep Liberty collided at Devils Glen Road and Holiday Court, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
28. A 2014 Chrysler 300 collided with a pedestrian and Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $100 in damage. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Genesis East Hospital.
June 11
29. A wallet and cash, valued at $700, was reported stolen at 2400 State Street.
30. Sunglasses, a wallet, and various cards, valued at $10, were reported stolen at 3200 Clover Hills Drive.
31. A purse, SS card, ID badge, gift card, cash, and title, valued at $350, were reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
32. A 2017 Dodge Ram and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
June 12
33. A registration card, no value listed, was reported stolen at 800 Golden Valley Drive.