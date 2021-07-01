Crime Watch

May 25

1. A 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Toyota Avalon collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 26

2. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer collided at the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

May 31

3. A 2006 Cadillac Escalade and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $3,300 in damage.

4. Clio McCarthy-Castillo, 21, 1123 ½ Jefferson Avenue, Sparta, Wisconsin, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

June 2

5. A 2004 GMC 3500 van, a 2017 GMC Acadia, and a 2006 Buick Rainier all collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

6. A 2012 Toyota Tacoma and a 2017 Honda Accord collided at 2300 Cumberland Square, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

June 3

7. A 2013 Chrysler Towne and Country and a 2015 Honda CRV collided at 1400 Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,800 in damage.

June 4