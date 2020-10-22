Crime watch

September 22

8. A 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2017 Subaru Outback collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $500 in damage.

September 24

9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 3300 Winston Drive.

September 26

10. A 2002 Toyota Camry and a 2011 Mazda 2 collided at Devils Glen Road and Park Wild Drive, resulting in $1750 in damage.

11. Cash, a wallet, various cards, and a 2020 Nissan Kicks, valued at $19043, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.

September 27

12. Austin Lee Meerdink, 21, 2760 Tech Drive, apt. 10, was cited at 800 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

13. Michael Duane Smith, 50, 1119 Brown Street, was arrested at 1100 Brown Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault and first degree harassment.

14. Credit card fraud, valued at $537.98, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.