Crime watch

September 13
1. Bo Louis Dipple, 35, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
September 14
2. Denna Kay Bogan, 38, 8600 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.
September 17
3. A 2018 Nissan Rogue and a 2018 Kia Sedona collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1000 in damage.
4. Trenton Michael Stewart, 21, 1226 18th Street, Moline, was arrested at Plum Tree Road and Raleigh Avenue on suspicion of weapons.
5. A 2013 Acura RDX and a 2012 BMW 650I collided at Brookwood Lane and Birchwood Drive, resulting in $4000 in damage.
September 20
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported at 2600 Hawthorne Drive.
September 21
7. Jonathan Wesley Palm, 38, 317 21st Street, was cited at 2600 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of providing false identification information.
September 22
8. A 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2017 Subaru Outback collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $500 in damage.
September 24
9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 3300 Winston Drive.
September 26
10. A 2002 Toyota Camry and a 2011 Mazda 2 collided at Devils Glen Road and Park Wild Drive, resulting in $1750 in damage.
11. Cash, a wallet, various cards, and a 2020 Nissan Kicks, valued at $19043, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
September 27
12. Austin Lee Meerdink, 21, 2760 Tech Drive, apt. 10, was cited at 800 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
13. Michael Duane Smith, 50, 1119 Brown Street, was arrested at 1100 Brown Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault and first degree harassment.
14. Credit card fraud, valued at $537.98, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
15. A 2013 Chrysler 300 collided with a building at 800 Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
September 28
16. Consumable goods, valued at $100.62, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
September 29
17. A 2002 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Volvo S60 collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.8, resulting in $5000 in damage.
18. A 2008 Mitsubishi Galant and a 2012 Ford Escape collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7500 in damage.
19. Zachary Slater, 425 4th Street East, Milan, Illinois, was cited at 1800 Grant Street for fifth degree theft.
20. Samantha Marie Charlton, 28 2538 Cody Street, was cited at 2500 Cody Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
October 1
21. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $6000, was reported at 2200 Waveland Drive.
22. A 2006 BMW X5 and a 2014 Ford Explorer collided at Devils Glen Road and Holiday Court, resulting in $2300 in damage.
October 2
23. A 2017 Subaru Forester and a 2000 Honda Civic collided at Park Wild Drive and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $4000 in damage.
24. A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
25. Amanda Dawn Richard, 21, 207 East Lauretta Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested at 29th Street and State Street on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
October 3
26. A 2013 Lexus RX 350 and a 2019 Toyota Camry collided at 5700 Emily Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
27. Identity theft fraud, valued at $3646.20, was reported at 6000 Dodds Drive.
October 4
28. Xavier Lanel Russell, Sr., 34, 5901 Elmore Avenue, apt C13, Davenport, was arrested at 2600 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and fifth degree criminal mischief.
29. Devin Tyler Hoover, 24, 4302 16th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at the 1700 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
30. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $600, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
October 5
31. A 2004 Ford Focus and a 2018 Honda CRV collided at 4300 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!