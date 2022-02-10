Crime watch

November 29

1. Harassment was reported at the 500 block of 16th Street

December 16

2. Erica Lynn Serbin, 36, no address given, was arrested at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief

January 5

3. Groceries, valued at $250.06 was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

January 10

4. Lawanda Lewis, 48, no address given, was arrested at the 2900 block of Cypress Drive on suspicion of trespassing

January 11

5. A scam, resulting in a loss of $1,000, was reported at the 3200 block of North Willow Court

January 12

6. Dustin Ray Byrd, 38, 2202 20 ½ Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft and intrastate warrant

7. Luke Steven Delich, 19, 1810 ½ State Street, was arrested at the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of interference with official acts, public intoxication and child endangerment

8. Shane Matthew Fonner, 46, 107 Mulberry Street, Tipton, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender

January 13

9. A 2010 Saturn Outlook and a 2005 GMC Yukon collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damage

10. A 2017 Nissan Versa and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage

January 16

11. A hit and run was reported at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

12. Tobin Wayne Benway, 45, 1515 W. 36th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree shoplifting

13. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 300 block of 17th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage

14. Electronics, currency, a pocket planner and ID cards were reported stolen from the 3000 block of Woodmayr Road. A window was also broken, resulting in $200 in damage

15. Eric Allen Willemarck, 42, 2243 32nd Street, Rock Island, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft and first degree robbery

16. Property damage, total cost $200, was reported at the 2400 block of East Dale Court

17. A 2005 GMC Canyon and a 2016 Dodge Durango collided at the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage

18. A 2011 Jeep Patriot collided with a tree at Amber Court and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $4,100 in damage

19. Addison Lee Stockwell, 23, 3441 Meadow Court was arrested at Crow Creek Road and Amber Court on suspicion of OWI first offense and failure to maintain control

January 17

20. Identity theft was reported at the 6600 block of Friendship Path

21. Antaijah Randolph, 20, 3768 Cedarwood Court, was arrested at the 3700 block of Cedarwood Court on suspicion of domestic abuse and willful injury causing bodily injury

22. Jarrod Lee Gross, 43, 3329 W. Colorado Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

23. A 2019 Buick Encore and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage

January 19

24. Currency, valued at $20 and a remote garage door opener, valued at $20, were reported stolen from the 2300 block of Hunter Road

25. A burglary was reported at the 1100 block of Summit Hills Drive

26. A driver’s license, currency and a wallet, total value $120, was reported stolen at the 4600 block of Stone Meadow Court

27. A drug complaint was filed at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

28. A 2012 Ford Econoline E250 and a 2020 Ford Fusion collided at the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue, resulting in $2,700 in damage

January 20

29. $195.19 was reported stolen from an EBT card at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

30. Vandalism, resulting in $350 lost, was reported at the 3800 block of State Street

31. A 2004 Mercury Sable and a 2013 Jeep Patriot collided at the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage

January 21

32. Currency, valued at $108, was reported stolen from the 1000 block of 39th Street

33. A 2015 Kia SUV and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,000 in damage

34. A check was reported stolen and cashed for $900 at the 3400 block of Welshire Drive

35. Maken-Z Lee Meeks, 25, 104 E. Lotte Street, Blue Grass, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of intrastate warrant

36. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2004 Ford Taurus collided at the 3200 block of South Hampton Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage

January 22

37. A 2020 Toyota Camry and a 2009 Chevrolet C2500 collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage

38. Brian Richard Rodriguez, 29, 1114 Grant Street, was arrested at the 1500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender

39. A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Jeep Patriot collided at the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage

January 23

40. A hit and run was reported at 6th Street and River Drive

41. A concealed carry permit, a credit card holder and multiple credit and debit cards were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Hillside Drive

42. Keaton David Stickel, 23, 3405 Grove Place, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance

43. Andy Lee Miller, 44, 1330 W. 3rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of intrastate warrant

January 24

44. A 2019 Hyundai Elantra and a 2004 Ford F150 Heritage collided at Devils Glen Road and Central Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damage

