Crime Watch

December 1
1. Tools, glasses, and cigarettes, valued at $190, were reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
December 22
2. Donald Marc Caffery, 52, 1231 Devils Glen Road, was cited at 2900 Cody Street on suspicion of third degree harassment.
December 23
3. Michael Constantino, 57, 2029 Fillmore Street, Davenport, was arrested at 700 Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
4. A 2005 GMC Envoy and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 1200 State Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
December 24
5. Sonny Keith Jackson, Jr., 30, 605 Main Street, Davenport, was arrested at 12th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and an intrastate warrant.
December 25
6. Joan Renae Lamb, 37, 1423 1st Avenue A, Rapids City, Illinois, was cited at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
7. Ryan Eugene Birdsley, 35, 4122 4th Avenue A, East Moline, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of assault causing injury on a peace office and others, interference with official acts, trespass, fifth degree theft, and an intrastate warrant.
December 26
8. Kenneth Holland, 61, 806 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
9. Clint Chelsey Roe, 30, 10944 95th Avenue, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested at 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of second degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, third degree theft, and driving while license denied or revoked.
December 27
10. Trisha Marie Carter, 36, 2285 Crow Creek Road, was arrested at 2200 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1000, was reported at 4900 Davis Street.
12. Michael Joseph Westgate, 49, 808 Chateau Knoll, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
13. A 2007 GMC Sierra and trailer, valued at $20,000, were reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.
14. A 2005 Nissan Altima collided with a guard rail at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.4, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
15. A 2005 Honda Civic and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
16. A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata collided at 1200 State Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
December 28
17. A vehicle trailer, valued at $1200, was reported stolen at 2200 State Street.
18. Michael Lee Devan, 32, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of fourth degree criminal mischief.
19. Donald Dickerson, 49, 164 West Spring Street, Eldridge, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74 on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
20. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2000, was reported at 1100 Devils Glen Road.
21. Nicholas Alan Bloxham, 41, 1117 10th Street NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of providing false identification information and trespass.
22. A 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Nissan Frontier collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
December 29
23. A 2015 Chrysler 200 collided with a pedestrian at 4500 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity at Terrace Park.
24. A card and wallet, valued at $5, were reported stolen at 1500 21st Street.
25. A 1994 Chevrolet S10 and a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
26. A 2020 Ford F350 and a 2005 Chevrolet Impala collided at State Street and 62nd Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
27. A 2017 Ford Focus and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 3700 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
28. A 2013 Ford F150 and a 1998 GMC Sierra collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
December 30
29. A 2020 International semi-truck and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at 4500 block of 34th Street Court, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
30. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $20, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
31. A 2010 International semi-truck and a 2018 Ford F250 collided at 2700 Wakonda Drive, resulting in $260 in damage.
32. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 2500 State Street.
December 31
33. A 2020 Kia Optima and a 2009 Honda Odyssey collided at 1400 Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
34. Melisa Carlson, 38, 715 Ridgewood Avenue, Davenport, was cited at 800 Middle Road on suspicion of theft.
35. A 2016 Subaru XVC and a 2020 Nissan Rogue collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
36. A 2005 Nissan Murano and a 2009 Lincoln MKZ collided at Falcon Avenue and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $800 in damage.
January 1
37. Jacob James Clark, 41, 1440 Timberline Drive, was arrested at 1223 16th ½ Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 2
38. A 2018 Ford F150 and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
January 3
39. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala and a 2002 Ford Taurus collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
40. Michael Joseph Slead, 60, 1301 Devils Glen Road, apt. 8, was arrested at 1300 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/air flow, obstruction of emergency communications, and interference with official acts.
41. A 2006 International Semi-truck, and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at 10th Street and Hall Street, resulting in $900 in damage.
January 4
42. A 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
43. Bekzod Toorsunov, 43, 5305 Charter Oaks Drive, was arrested at 5300 Charter Oaks Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.