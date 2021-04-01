Crime Watch

February 24
1. Samantha Marie Strasser, 28, 3411 Orchard Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2. Anthony Charles Kueter, 29, 815 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and an interstate warrant.
3. Kyle Daniel Floyd, 37, 1501 18th Avenue Court, Silvis, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and an intrastate warrant.
4. Brittany Elizabeth Purscell, 24, no address given, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts with bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
March 3
5. Glasses, clothing, and medications, valued at $1,030, were reported stolen at 3000 Windsor Drive.
6. A padlock, valued at $14.99, was reported stolen at 1800 Grant Street.
7. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2014 Lexus RX 350 collided at 3510 Belmont Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
8. A 2003 Ford Ranger and a 2007 Ford Taurus collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
9. A 2002 Ford Ranger and a 2016 Toyota Tundra collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
March 4
10. Regina Annette Combs, 32, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and an intrastate warrant.
March 7
11. Equipment, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen at 1300 Gilbert Street.
March 8
12. A phone and cash, valued at $100, were reported stolen at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
March 9
13. A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
14. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2019 Lexus ES350 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,800 in damage.
March 10
15. A phone, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 1600 Lincoln Road.
March 11
16. A 2011 Ford Edge and a 2019 Subaru Forester collided at 29th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
17. Mark Calvin Jacobs, 64, 104 Greenwood Avenue, was arrested at 500 6th Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
18. A 2013 Ford F150 collided with a utility pole at 500 6th Street, resulting in $10,200 in damage.
19. A 2008 Kia Sportage and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
March 13
20. Gregorio Gomez, 24, 2636 North Narraganestt Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at Interstate 80 and Middle Road on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
21. Doorbells, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 1200 16th ½ Street.
22. Cain Ryan Richards, 19, 1312 18th Street, was cited at Spruce Hills Drive and Avalon Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
23. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a sign at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $4,050 in damage.
March 14
24. A wallet, cash, cards, and firearm, valued at $650, were reported stolen at 5700 Contour Way.
March 15
25. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2004 Chevrolet Impala collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6000 in damage.
26. A 2019 Ford F150 and a 2015 Ford TCN collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
27. A fraudulent check, valued at $26.49, was reported at 1000 Jones Street.
March 16
28. A 2012 Ford Taurus and a 2004 Pontiac Vibe collided at 2900 Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.