Crime Watch

February 24

1. Samantha Marie Strasser, 28, 3411 Orchard Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

2. Anthony Charles Kueter, 29, 815 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and an interstate warrant.

3. Kyle Daniel Floyd, 37, 1501 18th Avenue Court, Silvis, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and an intrastate warrant.

4. Brittany Elizabeth Purscell, 24, no address given, was arrested at 3020 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts with bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.

March 3

5. Glasses, clothing, and medications, valued at $1,030, were reported stolen at 3000 Windsor Drive.

6. A padlock, valued at $14.99, was reported stolen at 1800 Grant Street.

7. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2014 Lexus RX 350 collided at 3510 Belmont Road, resulting in $500 in damage.