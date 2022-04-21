Crime watch

July 31, 2021

1 Navaeh Thomas, 18, of 610 W. 6 St., Davenport, was arrested for conspiracy to steal a vehicle in the 5600 block of Lewis Court, Bettendorf

Nov. 11, 2021

2 Lawrence Boyd, 59, of 1806 Grand Ave., Davenport, was arrested for driving while barred in the 1300 block of Grant Street.

Nov. 23, 2021

3 Brian Russell, 37, of 3230 Boies Ave., Davenport, was arrested for forgery and conspiracy to commit a felony in the 3200 block of Zimmerman Drive

Jan 1

4 Alvine Jackson, 48, of 717 Blondeau, Keokuk, was arrested at the intersection of Eest River Drive and Forest Road, Davenport for failure to stop, eluding, criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without registration or a valid license, not leaving information and aid, failure to maintain control and not having financial liability proof.

Jan. 21

5 Ashley Wells, 21, 901 W. Summit St., Maquoketa was arrested for failure to maintain control in the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Place

Feb. 6

6 Rod Crawford, 41, 1136 54th St., Moline, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop in assured clear distance, not leading information and aid, failure to obey a traffic control device and eluding in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

March 10

7 Alex Cash, 35, of 1723 W. Locust St., Davenport, was arrested for fifth-degree theft of four $20 bills in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

March 16

8 A burglary of a business was reported in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive, along with criminal mischief damage to a billiards table coin box.

March 17

9 Mary Dircks, 77, of 318 Grant St., was arrested for fifth-degree theft of negotiable checks at her address.

10 Nancy Odvarko, 66, of 2803 Hillside Court, was arrested for the first offense of OWI in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

11 Timmie Winters, 28, of Chicago was arrested for the first offense of public intoxication and interference with official acts in the 800 block of State Street

12 Damien Chew Jr., 24, no address given, from Davenport was arrested on I-74 for failure to stop, eluding, reckless driving, speeding, no license, failure to obey a traffic control device, and improper rear lamps

13 Cole Stickel, 27, 3035 Aspen Valley Drive, was arrested for stealing a handgun of an unoccupied vehicle in the 3000 block of Aspen Valley Drive.

March 18

14 Brian Roseman, 47, 2770 Aspen Valley Drive was arrested at that address for third-degree burglary of a vehicle

15 A hit-and-run accident was reported at I-80 and Middle Road causing minor damage to three vehicles

16 Identity theft of a social security number was reported in the 1000 block of Oak Park Drive

March 19

17 Alkia Ross 33, 2408 Middle Road, charged third offense of OWI, eluding, interference with official acts, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, no liability coverage, driving with an open container, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license, after a chase with police and a car crash at I-74 and State Street. Eldonte Kirk, 38, 605 Main St., Davenport, and Valencia Speights of Ft. Worth, Texas were cited for open container

18 Chance McGee, 19, of 1308 Gaines St., Davenport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Kimberly Road

19 Laqwita Harris, 30, 9500 14 St. W., Rock Island, was arrested in the 3400 block of Town Pointe Drive for trespassing

20 Michael Ockerman, 32, 1811 Sutton Place A, was arrested in the 1800 block of Sutton Place for trespassing and providing false identification information

21 Four female juveniles, all of 836 Middle Road, were arrested for assault of another female juvenile in the 800 block of Middle Road

March 20

22 A vehicle struck two unattended vehicles in the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive and drove off.

23 Tara Hattendorf, 825 W. 16 St., Davenport, was arrested for shoplifting in the 900 block of Middle Road

24 A vehicle, valued at $51,000, was stolen in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive

25 Spencer Brown 22, of 4000 Archer Drive in East Moline was arrested in the 1300 block of State Street for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

26 Joshua Morris, 18, 200 W. North St., Morrison, Ill. was arrested in the 700 block of Tanglefoot Lane for fifth-degree theft from a vehicle and criminal mischief

March 21

27 A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive. Keys and a vehicle were stolen, as well as credit cards from a second vehicle

28 A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive

29 Jerry Hockaday, 67, 17024 Illinois 5 & 92, East Moline, was arrested for assault in the 3900 block of Elm Street

30 Michelle McDanel, 38, 645 Cedar St., Davenport was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at Central Avenue and Devils Glen Road

31 Ron Hitchcock, 43, 2729 Bellevue Ave., was arrested at I-74 and East 53rd Street for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a locking device on the steering wheel, driving with a suspended license, open container, and a defective muffler

March 22

32 A burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and criminal mischief was reported at the 2200 block of Middle Road. Medicine, currency, a check book, debit card, purse and driver’s license were stolen.

March 24

33 A crash at 18 Street and Spruce Hills Drive, caused $3,000 damage to one vehicle and $2,000 damage to a second. A third vehicle was totaled and that driver, Rahlique Clark, 18, of Davenport, was cited for failure to prove security against liability and no valid registration.

March 25

34 A two-vehicle accident at Belmont Road and Devils Glen Road totaled the motorcycle of Gavin Ancelet, 16, of Bettendorf, who was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A second vehicle was also totaled.

March 27

35 A two-vehicle accident at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane caused minor damage to the car driven by Gabrielle McConaghy, 17, of Bettendorf who was cited for running a traffic signal. The second vehicle suffered minor damage.

March 28

36 A three-vehicle accident at Olympia Drive and Middle Road caused $1,000 damage to a car driven by Ariana Buehrle, 23, of Moline, who was cited for following too close. The other two vehicles suffered minor damages.

March 29

37 A two-vehicle accident at the I-80 ramp, East to Middle Road caused minor damages to both vehicles. Keela Nichols, 19, of LeClaire was cited for running a stop sign

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0