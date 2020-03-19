Crime Watch

February 12
1. Matthew James Leonard, 21, 2758 Jersey Ridge Road, apt. 5, Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2. Tyler David Whitman, 27, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
February 14
3. A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
February 16
4. Breyana Elysa Bastian, 19, 1524 East 6th St., Coal Valley, Illinois, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
5. Mohammed Alsayari, 24, 2360 White Ave., apt. 102, Moscow, Idaho, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
6. A 2017 Honda CRV Touring and an animal collided on Park Wild Drive and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
February 17
7. A 2017 International 700 truck and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Holmes and 6th streets, resulting in $400 damage.
February 20
8. A 2011 Lexus RX 350 and a 2010 Buick Lacrosse collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
February 21
9. Danielle Monkus, 31, 2324 18th St., was arrested at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
10. A 2016 Honda CRV and a bicyclist collided at 53rd Avenue and Lockwood Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damage. The bicyclist was transported to Genesis East.
February 22
11. Laporsha Monique Mims, 25, 1618 35th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and providing false identification information.
12. A 2011 Toyota RAV and a 1992 Buick Park Avenue collided at the Bettendorf Public Library on Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
February 23
13. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Greenbrier and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,952.09, was reported in the 4800 block of Competition Drive.
15. Austin Terrill, 36, 1203 Brown St., Davenport, was arrested at 17th and State streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and providing false identification information.
16. Jason Clemons, 41, no address given, was arrested in the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication, urinating or defecating, and open container passenger over 21.
17. A 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2011 Ford Taurus collided in the 5400 block of Idaho Drive, resulting in $500 in damage.
18. A 1999 Chevrolet G3500 collided with a utility pole at Sutton Place and Avalon Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
February 24
19. A 2020 Freightliner semi-truck, a 2013 Toyota Prius, and a 2007 Dodge Durango collided in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive, resulting in $3,600 in damage.
20. A 2012 Jeep Patriot, a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, and a 2008 Toyota Tundra collided in the 2300 block of State Street, resulting in $6,100 in damage.
21. Dani Lin Williams, 25, 1129 11th St., Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 at the Lincoln overpass on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
22. Becky Small-Valdez, 37, 919 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
23. Cash, credit cards, and a purse, valued at $30, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.
February 25
24. Wesley Henry Kuehl, III, 36, 600 Highway 67 Aven., apt. 16, Princeton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
25. A 1999 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2013 Ford Focus collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $850 in damage.
February 26
26. Steven Anderson, 56, 1634 18th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 3600 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
27. A 2015 BMW 428I collided with a telephone pole in the 3500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $12,300 in damage.
28. A 2009 Mazda 6 and a 2007 Honda Element collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
February 27
29. A 2017 Dodge Journey and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
30. A 2013 Kia Optima and a 2020 Nissan Altima collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
31. Checks and passports, valued at $510, were reported stolen in the 600 block of 23rd Street.
February 28
32. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata and a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 collided in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
33. Tatavion Griffith, 21, 1220 West 5th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp and controlled substance violation.
34. Gary Preneil Smith, 28, 2900 Middle Road, apt. 815, was arrested at Middle Road and Interstate 74 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
February 29
35. Susan Ellen Blessing, 58, 4527 West 14th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
March 3
36. A 2010 Lincoln Navigator and a 2012 Ford Fusion collided in the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $450 in damage.
37. A 2008 Chevrolet Express G1500, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, a 2013 Honda Fit, and a 2009 Hyundai Elantra collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 4
38. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2009 Toyota Sienna collided at State and 11th streets, resulting in $700 in damage.