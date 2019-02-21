Try 1 month for 99¢

Jan. 24

1 Billy Kade Mildren, 21, 935 23rd St., was arrested in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while license denied, suspended, or cancelled.

2 A 2017 GMC Acadia and a 2009 Nissan Murano collided at Interstate 74 between Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

Jan. 25

3 A 2008 Buick Lacrosse and a 2015 Honda CRV collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 4, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

Jan. 26

4 A 2017 Honda HR-V, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, and a 1999 Ford Ranger collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.5, resulting in $18,000 in damage.

Jan. 28

5 Cash, valued at $700, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Chateau Knoll.

Jan. 31

6 A 2016 Chevrolet Impala, a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette, a 2014 Nissan Juke, and a 2006 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 exit 4A, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

7 A 2014 Mazda CX9 was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

8  2008 Honda Accord and a 1999 Ford Mustang collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 5.2, resulting in $6,500 in damage.

9 A 2005 Subaru Legacy and a 2017 Dodge Challenger collided at Interstate 74 State Street ramp, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

10 A 2009 Toyota Corolla and a 2002 Chevrolet Impala collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 5.3, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

11 A 2013 Ford Focus and a 2018 Ford Ecosport collided at Tanglefoot Road and 18th Street, resulting in no damage.

12 A 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2015 Honda Odyssey collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

13 A 2007 Ford Edge collided with a guardrail at Interstate 74 State Street off ramp, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

14 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported on the Interstate 74 Bridge.

15 A 1996 Dodge Ram and a 2010 Lexus RX 350 collided at Interstate 74 State Street Exit, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

16 A 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2015 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 and Calvert Street, resulting in $300 in damage.

17 A 1992 GMC Sierra and a 2018 Toyota Tacoma collided at Interstate 74 State Street off ramp, resulting in $1,900 in damage.

18 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Jeep Liberty collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 4.8, resulting in $6,800 in damage.

19 A 2011 GMC Acadia, a 2018 Kia Optima, and a 2017 Kia Optima collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $10,500 in damage.

20 A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, a 2015 Ram Promaster, and a 2013 Dodge Dart all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

21 A 2002 Toyota Sienna and a 2017 Chevrolet Impala collided at State Street and 23rd Street, resulting in no damage.

Feb. 1

22 A 2015 Mini Cooper and a 2007 Toyota Camry collided at 3900 Hopewell Avenue, resulting in $2,750 in damage.

23 A 2012 Subaru Outback and a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

24 A 2005 Jeep Liberty was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 74-mile marker 4, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

25 A 1999 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2010 Toytots Rav 4 collided at Alcoa and Robeson avenues, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

26 A 2016 Buick Regal and a 2009 GMC Acadia collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.

27 A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2006 Nissan Frontier collided in the 3000 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $550 in damage.

Feb. 2

28 Bridget Louise MacKenzie, 24, 1433 Kaylann Drive, Leclaire, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of selling/dispensing alcoholic beverage after hours.

29 A 2008 Honda Accord and a 2012 Buick Verano collided at Interstate 74 Middle Road ramp, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

Feb. 4

30 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.

Feb. 5

31 Money, valued at $1.92, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Jones Street.

32 A 2015 BMW 328XI and a 2014 Toyota Highlander collided at Spruce Hills Drive and 23rd Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

