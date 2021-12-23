 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Crime watch
0 Comments

Crime watch

  • 0

November 22

1. A 2015 BMW 328 and a 2019 Ram 1500 collided at the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damage.

November 29

2. A 2014 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2021 Ford Explorer collided at the 2100 block of State Street, resulting in $1,350 in damage.

December 2

3. A hit and run, resulting in $1,000 in damage, was reported at the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue.

4. A 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn collided at the 1800 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

December 3

5. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a traffic cone at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $500 in damage.

6. A 2016 Buick Envision and a 2013 BMW 328i collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $200 in damage.

December 4

7. A 2008 Honda Accord and a 2014 Ford Edge collided at Central Avenue and 33rd Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

8. A 2007 Hyundai Vera Cruz and a 2013 Toyota Prius collided at the 1500 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.

December 7

9. A 2005 Chrysler Sebring and a 2007 Ford Edge collided at the 1200 block of 14th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News