Crime Watch

July 21
1. A 2021 Kia Forte and a 2019 Audi Q5 collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
2. A 2016 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
July 22
3. Robert John Lezotte, 79, 3728 Thunder Ridge Road, was arrested at 2100 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, and open container driver over 21.
July 23
4. Lucas Joseph Lorber, 19, 3885 Prairie Lane, was arrested at 19th Street and Glenn Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 24
5. Demar Latrel Johnson, 41, 524 South Clark Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1900 State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
6. Brian Lee Foor, 45, 711 Chestnut Street, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and fifth degree theft.
7. Mark Allen Newton, 62, 1646 West Pleasant Street, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
July 25
8. Various cards, cash, a phone, and key fob, valued at $1,460, were reported stolen at 2100 Wendy Court.
9. Attempted burglary, nothing taken, was reported at 2482 Countryside Lane.
10. Mail, no value listed, was reported stolen at 6500 Valley Drive.
11. A 2018 Toyota Sienna and a 2020 Kia Telluride collided at 53rd Avenue and Lockwood Drive, resulting in $30,000 in damage.
July 26
12. Service rendered, valued at $160, was reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
13. A 2014 Infiniti QX60 and a 2000 Audi TT collided at the 4800 block of Crow Creek Park, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
14. A 2010 Ford Edge collided with an animal at the 7200 block of State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 27
15. A 2008 Toyota Sienna and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
16. Rear license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2500 State Street.
July 28
17. A 2006 Chevrolet Expedition and a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
July 29
18. Chad Eric Dirksen, 39, 1907 East 12th Street, Viola, Illinois, was arrested at 1308 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated. A 2018 Toyota Yaris collided with a pole at 13th Street and State Street, resulting in $2,525 in damage.
19. Thomas Earl Wilson, 56, 6116 North Elmwood Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 State Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
July 30
20. A 2013 Nissan Juke and a 2011 Nissan Sable collided at Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
July 31
21. Keys, valued at $305, were reported stolen at 2500 Saint Johns Court.
August 1
22. A 2003 Honda Element and a 29018 Dodge Charger collided at the 3800 block of State Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
23. A 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2018 Nissan Rogue collided at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
24. Fraud, damage totaling $640, was reported at 3500 Middle Road.
25. A key and camera, valued at $25, were reported stolen at 5300 Heather Glen Circle.
August 2
26. Tools, helmets, a generator, and a trailer, valued at $19,600, were reported stolen at 3200 Moencks Road.
August 3
27. April Dawn Hall, 55, 102 South 2nd Street, apt. 2, Wapello, Iowa, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false identification information.