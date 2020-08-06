Crime watch

9. A 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

July 11

10. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was involved in a single vehicle crash at Middle and Forest Grove roads, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

11. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2000 block of Ashford Road.

12. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Nissan Sentra collided on Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.

July 12

13. Richard Clyde Wigant, 28, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second-degree attempted burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

14. Isabelle Stebbins, 26, 461 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested at 8th and Grant streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.

15. Ryan Matthew Schmidt, 45, 461 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested at 8th and Grant streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.