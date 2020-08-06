Crime watch

July 1
1. A 2002 Dodge Dakota and a 2007 STLG truck collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
July 4
2. A 1998 Chevrolet PK 1500 and a 2017 Dodge Ram collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
3. A 2007 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a sign at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
4. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, a 1992 Ford Mustang, and a 1989 Ford Mustang all collided at 23rd Street and 23rd Street Court, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
July 8
5. A bicycle mirror, valued at $4.69, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
July 9
6. A 2002 Buick Regal and a 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided in the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
July 10
7. A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan collided in the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
8. A 2015 Buick Verano and a 2016 Chrysler 300C collided at Utica Ridge Road and Utica Ridge Court, resulting in $16,500 in damage.
9. A 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 11
10. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was involved in a single vehicle crash at Middle and Forest Grove roads, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
11. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2000 block of Ashford Road.
12. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Nissan Sentra collided on Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
July 12
13. Richard Clyde Wigant, 28, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second-degree attempted burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
14. Isabelle Stebbins, 26, 461 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested at 8th and Grant streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
15. Ryan Matthew Schmidt, 45, 461 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested at 8th and Grant streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
16. Electronics and clothing, valued at $750, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Parkway Drive.
July 14
17. Calvin Richards, 32, 1040 14th St., Rock Island, was arrested at River Drive and 6th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
18. A 2019 Nissan Sentra and a 2009 Ford F150 collided at Grant and 16th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
July 15
19. A 2004 Dodge Dakota and a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta collided in the 1900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
20. A 2008 Dodge and a 2007 Chrysler 300 collided in the 300 block of 17th Street, resulting in $9,500 in damage.
21. A book, valued at $6.73, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
22. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 800 block of State Street.
23. Paige Nicole Lafary, 28, 762 12th Ave. South, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree theft.
24. A 2008 Hummer HHR, a 2012 Ford Econoline, and a 2019 Dodge Durango collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 16
25. A 2000 Volvo V20XC and a 2020 Audi S8 collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
26. A 2011 Ford F15 and a 2010 Toyota Camry collided at Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
27. A 2010 Buick Lacrosse and a 2010 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
28. A 2009 Dodge Caravan and a 2007 Ford Taurus collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
29. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3200 block of South Hampton Drive.
30. Fraudulent transaction, valued at $3,000, was reported in the 800 block of Grant Street.
July 17
31. Noah Joseph Musal, 20, 1145 East 39th St., apt 2B, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Cody Street on suspicion of violation of a no-contact or protective order and third-degree theft.
July 18
32. A 2011 GMC Yukon and a 2015 Ford F150 collided in the 4500 block of Trails End Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
33. A 2018 Honda Civic and a 2006 Ford Econoline collided at 23rd and Oak streets, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
34. Mario Adam Vega, 26, 803 Horizon Court C, was cited in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
35. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
July 19
36. Jeremy Efren Gutierrez, 29, 501 14th Ave., Baraboo, Wisconsin, was arrested in the 4800 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of second-degree robbery and an interstate warrant.
July 20
37. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2700 block of Oak Street.
38. Matthew Dylan Reges, 24, 2617 North Clark St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of providing false identification information and an intrastate warrant.
