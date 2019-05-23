April 16
1 Fraudulent charges, valued at $66.57, were reported in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue. ID cards and a wallet, valued at $25, were also reported stolen.
April 17
2 A 2015 Honda Odyssey and a 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager collided at Parkdale Drive and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 19
3 Criminal mischief, damage totaling, $200, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
April 20
4 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 3500 block of 18th Street.
5 Maya Nichole Mousty, 18, 826 Isett Ave., Wapello, Iowa, was arrested in the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 23
6 Cash, valued at $2,198, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
7 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $620, was reported in the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road.
8 Matthew Haynes Cooper, 41, 1235 14th St., was arrested in the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense compulsory education violation.
April 24
9 Jesse James Freed, 23, 58 Parklane Circle, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
10 A hit -and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue.
April 27
11 Donald Marion Sales, Jr., 58, 24583 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
12 A 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided at Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $750 in damage.
April 28
13 A firearm, valued at $520, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of North Street.
14 Brittany Reynolds, 26 2003 West 6th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of simple assault and interference with official acts.
April 29
15 A license plate, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
16 Jordan Knox, 24, 4130 Aspen Hills Drive, was arrested in the 4200 block of 31st Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
April 30
17 Fraudulent bills, valued at $200, were reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
18 Karena Mae Johnson, 33, 3944 Partridge Circle, was arrested in the 3900 block of Partridge Circle on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
May 1
19 A 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
20 A 2002 Jeep Wrangler and a 2018 Honda Civic collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
21 A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2018 Toyota RAV4 collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 2
22 A 2019 Ford Explorer collided with sign posts at Interstate 74 exit 4, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
23 A 2010 Mercedes E550 collided with a building in the 2400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,300 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.