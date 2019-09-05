July 25
1 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $50, was reported in the 2900 block of Summit Hills Court.
July 26
2 - Demetris Shorter, 29, 2624 Main St., Davenport, was arrested at 17th and Grant streets on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
3 - James William Means, 43, 1109 Mississippi Boulevard, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
July 28
4 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $450, was reported in the 1700 block of 1777 Isle Parkway.
July 31
5 - Cash, valued at $4000, was reported stolen in the 3400 block of West Harbor Drive.
August 1
6 - Joseph David Duffy, 27, 5511 34th Ave. 6A, Moline, was arrested at Grant and 14th streets, on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
August 2
7 - Katrina Marie Touminen, 36, 1906 106th St., Rock Island, was arrested at 14th and Grant streets on suspicion of providing false identification information and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
August 3
8 - A 2016 GMC Sierra collided with a building at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
9 - Shayla Lanay Kuhse, 26, 432 23rd St. Apt. 2, was arrested in the 400 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of violation of a no contact or protective order.
10 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $200, was reported in the 2100 block of Cliff Side Drive.
11 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 3800 block of Treeline Drive.
12 - Martin Alfonso Cerda, 19, 409 15th St., Silvis, was arrested in the 2800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery and possession or distribution without a tax stamp of a taxable substance.
August 4
13 - Prescription medication, a passport, household goods and satchel, valued at $260, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
14 -- Ella Christine Waddell, 23, 4423 53rd St., Apt. 6, Moline, was arrested at 16th and Grant streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
August 5
15 -- A 2003 Dodge Durango and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am collided in the 4000 block of State Street, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
16 -- Angela Swanson, 49, 305 51st St., East Moline, was arrested in the 1400 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
August 6
17 -- A 2017 Subaru Outback and a 2003 Volvo S60 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
August 7
18 -- A hit and run accident, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
19 -- A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2012 Kia Soul collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
20 -- Cash, valued at $6, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Halcyon Drive.
21 -- Checks and clothing, valued at $407, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
August 8
22 -- A 2008 Ford F150 and a 2014 Ram 1500 collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 2.0, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
23 -- A 2000 Saturn and a 2011 Ford Fiesta collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 13th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
24 Edward Manthey, 43, 1632 W. Locust St., Davenport, was cited in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
25 -- A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Kia Sportage collided in the 2500 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
26 -- A 2007 Toyota 4 Runner was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74, mile marker 2.9, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
August 9
27 -- A 2018 Buick Sportage and a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $52,000 in damages.
28 -- A 2010 Toyota Tacoma and a 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
August 10
29 -- Samuel Elijah Blake, 24, 628 Independence Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 4th Street and River Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution without a tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 11
30 -- Randy Maloy Skinner, 60, 3303 Westmar Drive, was arrested in the 3300 block of Westmar Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 12
31 -- A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $3,200 in damages.
32 -- A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2009 Subaru Forrester collided at Central Avenue and 14th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
33 -- A 2001 Ford F450, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, and a 2000 Ford Mustang collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.0, resulting in $23,000 in damages.
34 -- Ubaid Sherwani, Jr., 34, 4651 57th Avenue, was arrested in the 4600 block of 57th Avenue on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
35 -- Shantell Beechum, 47, 2641 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
August 13
36 -- A 2012 Cadillac SRX and a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox collided at State and 10th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
37 -- A 2014 Ford F25 and a 2019 Toyota RAV4 collided at Devils Glen Road and Black Lion Circle, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
38 -- Steven Darnell Gunn, 24, 975 39th St., was arrested in the 4300 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
August 14
39 -- A 2008 Ford Edge and a 2000 Buick Lesabre collided at 20th and Grant streets, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
40 -- A 2019 Toyota Avalon and a 2007 Ford Fusion collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
August 15
41 - A wallet, various cards, and cash, valued at $899, were report stolen at in the 800 block of Lincoln Road.
August 16
42 - Taylor Hawkes, 22, 2908 11th B Ave., Moline, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 17
43 - Michael Eugene Cravens, 45, 5437 Chapel Hill Road, Davenport, was arrested at 16th and Grant streets on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.