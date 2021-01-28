Crime Watch

10. A car part, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 4200 State Street.

January 4

11. A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.

January 5

12. A 2006 Ford F150 was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74-mile marker 3, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

13. Sevan Jonathan Spooner, 22, 2120 West 5th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Kimberly Road on suspicion of second-degree theft possession of stolen property and interference with official acts.

14. Kevin Thomas Hansen, 37, 346 West 32nd Street, Davenport, was arrested at 23rd Street and Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

January 6

15. Darnell Robert Bonner, 38, no address given, was arrested at 700 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.

January 7

16. Ski Debourcy, 51, 4710 Sheridan Street, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.