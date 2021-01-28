Crime Watch

December 17
1. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $195, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
December 20
2. Merchandise, valued at $94, was reported stolen at 4800 School House Road.
3. Shoes, valued at $150, were reported stolen at 4900 Blackhawk Trail Court.
4. Merchandise, valued at $30, was reported stolen at 3200 Westminster Road.
5. A tool, valued at $600, was reported stolen at 2000 Ashford Road.
December 22
6. A 2004 Toyota Highlander and a 2019 Ford Edge collided at 3500 Middle Road, resulting in $2,400 in damage.
December 28
7. Michael Alan Cruzen, 56, 24778 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
December 30
8. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Grant Street and 26th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
December 31
9. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado collided at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
10. A car part, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 4200 State Street.
January 4
11. A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
January 5
12. A 2006 Ford F150 was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74-mile marker 3, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
13. Sevan Jonathan Spooner, 22, 2120 West 5th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Kimberly Road on suspicion of second-degree theft possession of stolen property and interference with official acts.
14. Kevin Thomas Hansen, 37, 346 West 32nd Street, Davenport, was arrested at 23rd Street and Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
January 6
15. Darnell Robert Bonner, 38, no address given, was arrested at 700 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.
January 7
16. Ski Debourcy, 51, 4710 Sheridan Street, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
17. A 2009 Mercury Milan and a 2015 GMC Sierra collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 16th Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
January 9
18. Chad Michael Lee, 39, no address given, was arrested at 800 Jones Street on suspicion of third-degree burglary.
19. Franklin Wayne Shinn, 56, 1235 Devils Glen Road, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Central Avenue on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
January 10
20. Gas, valued at $38.04, was reported stolen at 900 Spruce Hills Drive.
January 11
21. Car part, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 4200 State Street.
January 12
22. A 2018 Ford Escort and a 2016 Fiat 500X collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,750 in damage.