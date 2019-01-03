Dec. 4
1 A 2011 Honda Accord and a 2015 Ford F150 collided in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
2 A 2013 GMC Acadia and a 2008 Buick Enclave collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Grayhawk Drive, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
3 A 2012 Freightliner truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Forest Grove and Competition drives, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
4 Fraudulent checks, valued at $8,899.25, were reported in the 3200 block of Palmer Hills Court.
Dec. 7
5 A 2012 Honda CRV and a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 at the Kimberly Road exit, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
6 A 2017 Honda Civic and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided at Spruce Hills Drive at Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $610 in damage.
7 A 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
8 Playstations, valued at $700, were reported stolen in the 400 block of 17th Street.
9 An attempted burglary, no value listed, was reported in the 5500 block of Fenno Road.
Dec. 9
10 Brian Michael Poley, 24, 2316 North Gayman Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
11 Brandon Robert Jewell, 31, 4422 State St., Apt. 22, was arrested in the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
Dec. 10
12 A 2017 Chevrolet Spark and a 2004 Ford F250 collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
13 A 2007 Honda Regal and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
14 Earl Lee Nimmers, III, 49, 3367 Hillandale Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of simple assault and simple trespass.
15 Kendall William Jacobs, 54, 3365 Moencks Road, was arrested in the 5700 block of Evergreen Place on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, habitual offender driving while barred, and an intrastate warrant.
Dec. 11
16 A 2016 Gal bus and a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $100 in damage.
17 A 2015 GMC Acadia and a 2001 Chevrolet Prism collided in the 2200 block of Oak Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
18 A hit-and-run crash, no damage valued listed, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
19 Destiny Lowe, 24, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 12
20 Tools, valued at $5,000, were reported stolen in the 5600 block of Contour Way.
Dec. 13
21 Alexander McCorkle, 32, 3213 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 3100 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication.
22 Robert William Fliter, 52, 610 15th St., Apt. 1, was arrested in the 600 block of 15th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
23 Cash, valued at $799.98, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
Dec. 17
24 Theft of a motor vehicle, no value listed, was reported in the 800 block of State Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.