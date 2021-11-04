Crime Watch

September 18
1. A 2004 Buick Rendezvous and a 2020 Subaru Ascent collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
October 3
2. Joe Norris Rush, 27, 116 E. 6th Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of providing false identification information, theft/operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, and an intrastate warrant.
3. Aundrea Rose Findley, 1111 Bluff Street, Dubuque, Iowa, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 4
4. Jason Lee Watts, 42, 2003 Ridgeway Court, was arrested in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Court on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communications.
5. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
October 6
6. Cash, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Palmer Hills Court.
7. Tony Leigh Curtis, 50, 419 Jefferson Street, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested at Grant Street and 17th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8. A 2017 Chevrolet Impala and a 2007 Nissan Altima collided at Grant Street and 19th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
October 7
9. A 1998 Ford F150 and a 2021 Honda CRV collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
10. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided in the 2500 block of Crow Creek Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
11. A 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2019 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
October 9
12. Cash, valued at $260, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was also reported.
October 11
13. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Porsche Cayenne collided at 53rd Avenue and Mayfield Drive, resulting in $19,000 in damage.
14. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a bicyclist in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $0 in damage. The bicyclist was not transported to any local hospital.
15. Fraud, valued at $3,564, was reported in the 3200 block of Quail Ridge Road.
16. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.
October 12
17. Lawn decorations, valued at $120, were reported stolen in the 3900 block of Wakonda Drive.
18. A backpack, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 5000 block of Davis Street.
19. Cash and a garage door opener, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 5100 block of Davis Street.
20. Lawn decorations, valued at $70, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Welshire Drive.
21. Lawn decorations, valued at $40, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Welshire Drive.
22. A 2007 Saturn Vue and a 2004 Buick Rendezvous collided in the 2100 block of East 53rd Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
23. A 2007 Nissan Altima and a 2015 GMC Yukon collided at Magnolia Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
24. A 2020 Subaru Outback and a 2013 Honda Accord collided at 29th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $30,000 in damage.
October 13
25. A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic and a 2020 school bus collided at North Willow Court and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
26. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, and a 2014 Dodge Caravan collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $21,000 in damage.
October 14
27. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee collided with a utility pole and gas pipeline in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $32,000 in damage.
October 15
28. A 2008 Toyota Highlander and a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
29. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2600 block of Central Avenue B.
30. A collectible, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Welshire Drive.
October 16
31. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $600, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Middle Road.
32. Tailer Stewart, 27, 140 North Main Street, North Pekin, Illinois, was arrested in the 3500 block of Belmont Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
33. A 2014 Ford Fusion, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Harmony Drive.
October 17
34. Tools, valued at $1,523.27, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.