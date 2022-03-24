Crime watch

January 27

1. A personal check, a total value of $53.50, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of 14th Street

January 28

2. Fraudulent withdrawals of cash, valued at $5,000, was reported in the 2100 block of Spruce Hills Drive

February 1

3. A harassing phone call was reported in the 1700 block of Skyline Drive

February 5

4. A theft of furniture, valued at $100, was reported in the 2600 block of Maplecrest Road

February 8

5. John Robert Grafton, 23, 17660 Pluto Road, Novinger, Mo. was arrested in the 2300 block of Tech Drive on suspicion of forgery and counterfeiting, 2nd degree theft from a building, and conspiracy to commit a felony

February 9

6. Shoplifting of a silver, power tool bit, valued at $8.99, was reported in the 1800 block of Grant Street. Item was recovered

February 14

7. William Jordan Bell, 30, 2141 W. 38th St., Davenport was arrested on suspicion of OWI, second offense, and improper use of lanes on Interstate 74 at the last Iowa exit

February 15

8. A theft of a Happy Daze spray, smoke odor, valued at $8.55 was reported stolen in the 1800 block of State Street

9. John Robert Grafton, 23, 1403 Sycamore Drive, LeClaire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony in the 2300 block of Tech Drive

February 16

10. A theft of a vehicle, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 800 block of Horizon Court

February 17

11. Alcohol, valued at $639.89, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glenn Road

February 20

12. A theft of a platinum wedding ring valued at $10,000 was reported in the 5000 of Competition Drive

13. Melissa Jo Roe, 34, 10944 95th Avenue, Blue Grass, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

February 21

14. Nicole Ann Gasper, 39, 2519 29 ½ Street, Rock Island, was arrested on suspicion of suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

February 22

15. Two vehicles, valued at $21,500, were reported stolen from the 3200 block of Pleasant Drive

February 23

16. Michah Seth Mosher, 41, 6 Rainbow Court, arrested for OWI 1st offense and speeding on Interstate 74, west of 53rd Street in Davenport

17. A theft of jewelry, Nike book bag, Bluetooth ear piece, watch, and a pair of Apple AirPods, valued at $4,705, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive

18. A hit and run automobile crash was reported in the 5600 block of Coronado Court

February 24

19. A firearm, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive

