Crime Watch

November 11

17 - A 2019 Nissan Murano and a 2014 Nissan Altima collided in the 7000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $18,500 in damages.

18 - A 2004 Toyota Sienna and a 2003 Honda Accord collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $300 in damages.

19 - Jason Sniadach, 34, 2350 30th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense public consumption/intoxication, and an intrastate warrant.

20 - A 2011 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2013 Buick Lacrosse collided at State Street and Fenno Road, resulting in $9,500 in damages.

21 - A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a stop sign at Queens Drive and Brunswick Drive, resulting in $3,200 in damages.

November 12

22- A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

23 - A wallet, cash, cards, and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, valued at $5,375, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.