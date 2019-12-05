Crime Watch

October 27
1 - A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2009 Toyota Corolla collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
November 4
2 - Kenton Mack Stolley, 57, 530 23rd St. Apt. 4, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
November 5
3 - A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Ford E150 collided at Central Avenue and 14th Street, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
4 - Fraudulent use of a credit card, valued at $327, was reported in the 1100 block of Holmes Street.
November 6
5 - Aaron Donald Barr, 41, 3620 Central Ave., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and fifth-degree theft.
6 - A 2000 Ford Ranger and a 2015 Honda Civic collided in the 1700 block of Oak Street, resulting in $700 in damages.
7 - A television, valued a $300, was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Schaefer Court.
8 - Jewelry, valued at $1,125, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court.
9 - Alcohol, valued at $141.65, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of State Street.
10 - A bus and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Grant and 13th streets, resulting in $1,305 in damages.
November 7
11 - Jessica Louise Bakoylis, 51, 1607 W. 12th St., Apt. 209, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 8
12 - Richard Whitford, 72, 3303 Lorton Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft from a building.
November 9
13 - Alcohol, body spray, clothing, toiletries, and a purse, valued at $67, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
14 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported in the 2500 block of Bayberry Court.
15 - Abigail Barbara Moore, 30, 1411 W. 17th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
You have free articles remaining.
16 - A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2010 Kia Rio collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
November 11
17 - A 2019 Nissan Murano and a 2014 Nissan Altima collided in the 7000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $18,500 in damages.
18 - A 2004 Toyota Sienna and a 2003 Honda Accord collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $300 in damages.
19 - Jason Sniadach, 34, 2350 30th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense public consumption/intoxication, and an intrastate warrant.
20 - A 2011 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2013 Buick Lacrosse collided at State Street and Fenno Road, resulting in $9,500 in damages.
21 - A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a stop sign at Queens Drive and Brunswick Drive, resulting in $3,200 in damages.
November 12
22- A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
23 - A wallet, cash, cards, and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, valued at $5,375, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
24 - A 2014 Toyota XD and a 2014 Ford Transit Connect collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
25 - A 2008 Ford Escape and a 1999 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $3,700 in damages.
26 - A 2004 Ford Taurus and a 2012 GMC Acadia collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
November 13
27 - Keys, various cards, and a wallet, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of 18th Street.
28 - A phone, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of 18th Street.
29 - A 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a deer at Interstate 80, mile marker 301, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
November 14
30 - A 2017 RAM 1500 and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
31 - A U.S. Green Card, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Valley Vista Drive.
32 - Zachary Bohannon, 29, no address listed, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
33 - A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2014 Ford Escape collided at State and 21st streets, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
November 16
34 - A 2008 Ford Focus and a 2005 Mercedes S430 collided at Raleigh Avenue and Devils Glen Court, resulting in $14,000 in damages.