You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crime Watch
0 comments

Crime Watch

{{featured_button_text}}

October 27

1 - A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2009 Toyota Corolla collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damages.

November 4

2 - Kenton Mack Stolley, 57, 530 23rd St. Apt. 4, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.

November 5

3 - A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Ford E150 collided at Central Avenue and 14th Street, resulting in $10,000 in damages.

4 - Fraudulent use of a credit card, valued at $327, was reported in the 1100 block of Holmes Street.

November 6

5 - Aaron Donald Barr, 41, 3620 Central Ave., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and fifth-degree theft.

6 - A 2000 Ford Ranger and a 2015 Honda Civic collided in the 1700 block of Oak Street, resulting in $700 in damages.

7 - A television, valued a $300, was reported stolen in the 4900 block of  Schaefer Court.

8 - Jewelry, valued at $1,125, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court.

9 - Alcohol, valued at $141.65, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of State Street.

10 - A bus and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Grant and 13th streets, resulting in $1,305 in damages.

November 7

11 - Jessica Louise Bakoylis, 51, 1607 W. 12th St., Apt. 209, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

November 8

12 - Richard Whitford, 72, 3303 Lorton Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft from a building.

November 9

13 - Alcohol, body spray, clothing, toiletries, and a purse, valued at $67, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

14 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported in the 2500 block of Bayberry Court.

15 - Abigail Barbara Moore, 30, 1411 W. 17th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

16 - A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2010 Kia Rio collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

November 11

17 - A 2019 Nissan Murano and a 2014 Nissan Altima collided in the 7000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $18,500 in damages.

18 - A 2004 Toyota Sienna and a 2003 Honda Accord collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $300 in damages.

19 - Jason Sniadach, 34, 2350 30th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense public consumption/intoxication, and an intrastate warrant.

20 - A 2011 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2013 Buick Lacrosse collided at State Street and Fenno Road, resulting in $9,500 in damages.

21 - A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a stop sign at Queens Drive and Brunswick Drive, resulting in $3,200 in damages.

November 12

22- A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

23 - A wallet, cash, cards, and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, valued at $5,375, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.

24 - A 2014 Toyota XD and a 2014 Ford Transit Connect collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damages.

25 - A 2008 Ford Escape and a 1999 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $3,700 in damages.

26 - A 2004 Ford Taurus and a 2012 GMC Acadia collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damages.

November 13

27 - Keys, various cards, and a wallet, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of 18th Street.

28 - A phone, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of 18th Street.

29 - A 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a deer at Interstate 80, mile marker 301, resulting in $3,000 in damages.

November 14

30 - A 2017 RAM 1500 and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,300 in damages.

31 - A U.S. Green Card, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Valley Vista Drive.

32 - Zachary Bohannon, 29, no address listed, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.

33 - A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2014 Ford Escape collided at State and 21st streets, resulting in $10,000 in damages.

November 16

34 - A 2008 Ford Focus and a 2005 Mercedes S430 collided at Raleigh Avenue and Devils Glen Court, resulting in $14,000 in damages.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News