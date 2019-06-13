May 3
1 Kraig Richard Liddell, Jr., 26, 535 North 3rd St., LeClaire, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
May 8
2 A 2004 Ford CW1 and a 2015 Peterbilt Semi collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
May 11
3 Grocery items, valued at $40, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
4 Samantha Wheeler, 36, 122 E. 17th St., Apt.2, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription pills, and fifth-degree theft.
May 15
5 A backpack and Alexa, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
May 16
6 A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a single vehicle accident at Barr Street and Indiana Avenue, resulting in $2,215 in damages.
May 18
7 Jill Blankenship, 33, 4824 52nd Ave., Moline, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
8 Gregory Lee Griffin, 38, 969 South Arcade Ave., Freeport, Ill., was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
May 19
9 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
10 Kathryn Renee Buehl, 19, 1810 Central Ave., was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
11 A 2002 Dodge Intrepid and a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek collided at 1015 39th St., resulting in $2,200 in damages.
12 A 2018 Ford Focus and a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero collided at State and 18th streets, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
May 20
13 Sklyer Dean Clay, 22, 2729 Iowa St., Davenport, was arrested in the 700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
14 A fraudulent bill, valued at $10, was reported in the 1200 block of State Street.
15 A 2013 Subaru Legacy and a2016 Kia Sportage collided at State and 18th streets, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
May 21
16 Fraudulent check, valued at $250, was reported in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
17 Fraud, valued at $570, was reported in the 3200 block of Belmont Place.
18 A 2015 GMC Terrain and a 2018 Honda HRV collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
May 22
19 Sarah Marie Thompson, 36, 2325 Jebens Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
20 A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Nissan Sentra collided at State and 18th streets, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
21 A 2006 Chevrolet HHR and a 2017 Subaru Outback collided at 118 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,800 in damages.
May 23
22 A 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2014 Ford F350 collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
23 A 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Central Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
24 A 2006 Ford F15 and a 2002 Ford Taurus collided at 4800 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
25 David Brown, Jr., 19, 1001 16th St., Apt. 311, was arrested in the 2800 block of Oak Street on suspicion of third-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree theft.
26 A 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2015 Ram 1500 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
May 24
27 A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2017 Honda HR-V collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,550 in damages.
28 A 2006 Audi A6 and a 2008 Ford F250 collided at 3700 State St., resulting in $13,000 in damages.
29 Scotty Robert Heuer, II, 23, 4117 53rd Ave., was arrested at Grant Street and 12th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and carrying weapons while under the influence.
30 Elizabeth Rene Carlson, 40, 2517 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant St. on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
31 A garage door opener, ID badge and driver’s license, valued at $35, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Broadlawn Avenue.
32 A CD and garage door opener, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Coffelt Avenue.
33 An air conditioner fuse, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.
34 Stanley Royce Farrow, Jr., 40, 9304 Ellis Road, Fenton, Ill., was arrested in the 2300 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 25
35 A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
May 26
36 A 1997 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country collided at 975 39th St., resulting in $2,800 in damages.
37 A 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2018 GMC Sierra collided at 894 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
May 28
38 A 2012 Thomas School Bus collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee at Lincoln Road and Broadview Drive, resulting in $510 in damages.
