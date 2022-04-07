Crime watch

July 1, 2021

1. Fraudulent use of checks was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road

Feb. 24

2. Perin McGrath, 18, Bettendorf, cited for control of vehicle following a crash at 18th Street and Middle Road

Feb. 25

3. A woman's Rolex watch, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Kimberly Road

Feb. 28

4. Christian Kunz-Miller, 19, LeClaire, cited for control of a vehicle after a crash at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive

5. A juvenile, 16, was charged with theft of $113 of goods at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road

6. Samantha N. Parks, 33, 219 21 St. # 10, Rock Island, charged with trespassing at 1777 Isle Pkwy.

March 1

7. Phillip Beam, 47, Bettendorf, cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance, after a crash in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive

8. A theft of bottled water, valued at $2.79, was reported from Kwik Star, 1001 Utica Ridge Place

9. The burglary of a motor vehicle, loss of tires, valued at $2,000 and other items, valued at $210, were reported in the 2400 block of Bellevue Avenue

March 2

10. Consumable items valued at $55 were reported stolen at Kwik Star, 1001 Utica Ridge Place

March 3

11. Money and coins were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Palmer Hills Court

12. Dekeisha A. Bryant, 30, 5425 Valley Dr., # 45, was charged with shoplifting, fifth-degree theft at K & K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.

March 4

13. Jay D. Groenbeck, 75, was cited for obedience to a traffic control device after a crash at Cumberland Square Drive and 18th Street

14. Anika Swanson, 41, Coal Valley, was cited for a stop sign violation after a crash at Mississippi Boulevard and 16th Street

March 6

15. Three juvenile males, ages 14, 14, and 13 and one juvenile female, 11, were arrested for first-degree theft of stolen property and interference with official acts in the 740 block of Mississippi Blvd.

