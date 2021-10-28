 Skip to main content
Crime Watch
Crime Watch

October 1

1. A 2001 Honda Civic and a 1996 Chevrolet S10 collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $500 in damage.

October 2

2. A 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

3. A 2008 Ford Taurus, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2010 Lexus IS 250 all collided at 3400 Middle Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.

October 3

4. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Nissan Sentra collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.

5. A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and a 1999 GMC Sierra collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $1,250 in damage.

October 4

6. Valerie Monique Jacobs, 49, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, was arrested at 1600 Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

7. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 800 Lincoln Road.

8. A 1993 Ford Mustang and a 2011 Lincoln MKZ collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $12000 in damage.

October 5

9. A car part, valued at $1,325.44, was reported stolen at 1700 State Street.

October 6

10. A 2012 Honda CRV collided with a pedestrian at School House Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity at Terrace Park Hospital.

October 7

11. A 2018 Ford F250 and a 2012 Ford F150 collided at Grant Street and 15th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

October 8

12. A 2012 Chrysler Touring collided with an animal at Middle Road and Surrey Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

October 9

13. A 2020 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Ford Focus collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $350 in damage.

14. Dorothy Isabell Stewart, 43, 1907 Carey Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 16th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

15. Tim Allen Marske, 53, 6 Shady Lane, Davenport, was arrested at 901 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.

October 11

16. Clothing, valued at $69.99, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.

17. A planter, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 3100 Windsor Drive.

