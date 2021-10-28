Crime Watch

October 1
1. A 2001 Honda Civic and a 1996 Chevrolet S10 collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
October 2
2. A 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
3. A 2008 Ford Taurus, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2010 Lexus IS 250 all collided at 3400 Middle Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
October 3
4. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Nissan Sentra collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
5. A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and a 1999 GMC Sierra collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
October 4
6. Valerie Monique Jacobs, 49, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, was arrested at 1600 Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
7. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 800 Lincoln Road.
8. A 1993 Ford Mustang and a 2011 Lincoln MKZ collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $12000 in damage.
October 5
9. A car part, valued at $1,325.44, was reported stolen at 1700 State Street.
October 6
10. A 2012 Honda CRV collided with a pedestrian at School House Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity at Terrace Park Hospital.
October 7
11. A 2018 Ford F250 and a 2012 Ford F150 collided at Grant Street and 15th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
October 8
12. A 2012 Chrysler Touring collided with an animal at Middle Road and Surrey Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
October 9
13. A 2020 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Ford Focus collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $350 in damage.
14. Dorothy Isabell Stewart, 43, 1907 Carey Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 16th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
15. Tim Allen Marske, 53, 6 Shady Lane, Davenport, was arrested at 901 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.