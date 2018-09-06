August 2
1 A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2015 GMC Acadia collided in the 4200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
August 6
2 A radio headset and tool, valued at $50, were reported stolen at Summit Hills Drive and Hawthorne Drive.
3 A 2013 Chevrolet 3500 and a 2007 BMW X3 collided at Grant and 13th streets, resulting in $3,800 in damage.
August 7
4 A 2010 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse collided in the 1900 block of 14th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
5 A 2016 Peterbilt Truck and a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 collided at 10th and Grant streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
August 8
6 Fraudulent withdrawn money, valued at $163, was reported in the 900 block of 39th Street.
7 Dorinda Marie Campbell, 66, 2321 Farnam St., Davenport, was cited in the 6500 block of Eagle Ridge Road on suspicion of simple assault.
8 A 2005 Sterling dump truck and a 2014 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.4, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
9 A 2018 Nissan Altima, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, a 2008 Nissan Versa, and a 2011 Buick Enclave collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,425 in damage.
August 9
10 Thomas Barnes, 34, 1445 Lakewood Drive, was arrested in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive on suspicion of disorderly houses.
11 Rebecca Jean Bumann, 21, 24266 260th Ave., Leclaire, was arrested in the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
12 Skyla Ciara Paul, 18, 703 North Mississippi St., Blue Grass, was arrested in the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of public consumption/intoxication.
13 Bulldog puppies, valued at $6,000, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road.
14 A 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser and 2011 Hyundai Sonata collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $16,500 in damage.
August 10
15 Alcohol, cash, a credit card processor, and computer equipment, valued at $18,678, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
16 A 2010 Kia Sportage and a 2013 GMC Sierra collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
17 A 2015 Ford Focus and a 2018 Mazda 3 collided at Deerbrook Drive and Deer Ridge Court, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
August 11
18 A 2005 Ford Focus and a 2014 International Truck collided at State and 12th streets, resulting in $800 in damage.
19 Paige Christensen, 28, 14144 13th Street, Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
20 Brian Scott Buskirk, 37, 3439 SW Parkland Ave., Wyoming, Missouri, was arrested at 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
21 A 2005 International dump truck and a 2014 Ford Escape collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
22 A 2006 Chrysler 300 was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
August 12
23 A mug, cash, and an iPod, valued at $306, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
24 Sara Jane Lehman, 57, 19159 Wells Ferry Road, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
25 A 2001 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2010 Ford Focus collided at Middle Road and Kimberly Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
August 13
26 A laptop, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Avalon Drive.
August 14
27 A personal check, valued at $57.50, was reported stolen in the 4500 block of Palm Drive.
28 A driver’s license, credit card, cash, and a wallet, valued at $70, were reported stolen in the 6300 block of Friendship Path.
29 A wallet, ID cards, cash, bank cards, driver’s license, and an iPphone, valued at $360, were reported stolen in the 4200 block of Belmont Road.
30 A 2010 Nissan Altima, valued at $10,500, was reported stolen in the 38900 block of Sparrow Court.
31 Cash, vapor fluid, and a cell phone, valued at $177, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road.
August 15
32 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 800 block of Devils Glen Road.
33 A 2001 Grand Jeep Cherokee a 2007 Toyota Camry, and a 2013 Land Rover 2 all collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,200 in damage.
34 A 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2014 Ford F150 collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
August 16
35 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 4400 block of State Street.
August 17
36 Mail, a diary, tools, and bag, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Willow Drive.
37 A 2017 Nissan Sentra and a 2002 Honda Civic collided at 16th Street and West Crest Court, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
August 18
38 A burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, nothing taken, was reported in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.
39 Alexander William Hess, 29, 3014 Davenport Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2000 block of Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
40 Makeup, water, and a doughnut, valued at $26.75, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
August 19
41 Michael Okonkwo, 35, 1104 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
August 20
42 Batteries, valued at $21,000, were reported stolen in the 5800 block of State Street.
43 Jarrid Mills, 39, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple trespass.
August 21
44 Mark Alan Wakefield, Jr., 39, 800 State St., was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
45 Jasper William Jr., 32, 2211 West 4th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
46 A DVD player, sunglasses, cash, and sporting equipment, valued at $339, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Broadview Drive.
47 Elizabeth Ann Vonmaur, 21, 1612 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.