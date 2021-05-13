Crime Watch

8. A 2007 Lexus GS 350 and a 2015 Subaru Legacy collided at the 4500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

April 14

9. Merchandise, valued at $48, was reported stolen at 830 Middle Road.

10. Chelsey Leigh Cox, 22, 2211 West Dover Court, Davenport, was arrested at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue on suspicion of second degree possession of stolen property.

11. Tools and a generator, valued at $24,040, were reported stolen at Shanes Way and Grove Street.

April 15

12. A 2019 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at 18th Street and Brown Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

13. Fraud, valued at $75475.86, was reported at 3491 Saint James Avenue.

14. Charles Peterson, 35, 636 West Herndon Street, Springfield, Illinois, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of theft by operating vehicle without owners consent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 16