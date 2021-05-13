Crime Watch

March 27
1. Tools, valued at $2,590, were reported stolen at 1100 26th Street.
April 1
2. A 2011 Chevrolet Aveo and a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Holmes Street and 8th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
April 4
3. Elizabeth McGrath, 49, 21 Wildwood Trail, was arrested at 21 Wildwood Trail on suspicion of obstruction of emergency communication and assault causing bodily injury.
April 8
4. Daniel Raymond Martin, 44, 3118 Devils Glen Road, apt. 417, was arrested at 3100 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
5. Terry Joe Tank, Jr., 48, 1030 Parkway Drive, was arrested at 2900 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
April 9
6. Anthony Michael Welter, 31, 1007 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, was arrested at Hall Street on suspicion of second degree sexual abuse and an intrastate warrant.
April 13
7. A 2016 GMC Acadia and a 2010 Ford Fusion collided at 18th Street and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
8. A 2007 Lexus GS 350 and a 2015 Subaru Legacy collided at the 4500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 14
9. Merchandise, valued at $48, was reported stolen at 830 Middle Road.
10. Chelsey Leigh Cox, 22, 2211 West Dover Court, Davenport, was arrested at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue on suspicion of second degree possession of stolen property.
11. Tools and a generator, valued at $24,040, were reported stolen at Shanes Way and Grove Street.
April 15
12. A 2019 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at 18th Street and Brown Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
13. Fraud, valued at $75475.86, was reported at 3491 Saint James Avenue.
14. Charles Peterson, 35, 636 West Herndon Street, Springfield, Illinois, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of theft by operating vehicle without owners consent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 16
15. A 2007 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Ford Escape collided at the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
16. A car part, valued at $1200, was reported stolen at 2100 Kimberly Road.
April 17,
17. Hearing aids, a bag, headset, and suction cup, valued at $3,250, were reported stolen at 1000 Hall Street.
18. A 2019 Toyota RAV 4 and tablet, valued at $32,200, were reported stolen at 600 6th Street.
April 18
19. Jeffrey Mallum, 38, 639 West Wells Street, Geneseo, Illinois, was arrested at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
April 19
20. A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2009 Kia Spectra collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
April 20
21. A 2017 Volkswagen Passat and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
April 21
22. Calvin Vadal Richardson, 28, was arrested at 5000 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
23. Brady Alan Scogland, 20, 3711 Springs Drive, was arrested at 2400 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
24. A 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Chrysler 200S collided at 23rd Street and Grand Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
25. A 2013 Ford Forte and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 18th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
April 22
26. A 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2014 RAM 1500 collided at the 1100 block of 21st Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
27. A 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2000 Nissan Altima collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
April 24
28. Cash, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
April 25
29. Devon Stoltz, 26, 1818 1st Avenue, Milan, Illinois, was arrested at Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
30. A backpack, prescription medicine, PlayStation and controllers, valued at $415, were reported stolen at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
April 26
31. A 2012 Lexus GX460 and a 2004 Ford E350 collided at St. Andrews Circle, resulting in $800 in damage.