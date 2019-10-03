August 15
1 - Fraudulent credit card use, valued at $400, was reported in the 900 block of Pius Lane.
August 23
2 - A 2009 Nissan Altima, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Bellevue Avenue.
3 -- A 2006 Infiniti FX35 and a 2014 Subaru Legacy collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $20,000 in damages.
August 24
4 -- Kaylee Alizabeth Valberg, 20, 1205 23rd Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5 -- Rocky Gordon Waller, 63, 3524 Orchard Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of third-degree theft and trespassing.
August 29
6 -- A hit-and-run accident, no damage value listed, was reported at Spruce Hills Drive and Avalon Drive.
7 -- John Olin Dunbar, 56, no address given, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
August 30
8 -- William Ebberson, 52, 2816 College Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 3100 block of Forest Grove Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 -- Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $100, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
August 31
10 -- A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Sussex Court.
11 -- A 2007 Mercedes S550 was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
September 1
12 -- Fraudulent credit card use, valued at $200, was reported in the 4400 block of Slate Creek Drive.
13 -- Fraudulent transaction, valued at $969, was reported in the 3621 Raleigh Avenue.
September 2
14 -- A bicycle, valued at $140, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue.
15 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $461.21, were reported in the 1500 block of Antler Court.
September 3
16 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $6, was reported in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
17 -- Cassidy Rae Ridgeway, 18, no address listed, was arrested in the 900 block of Hall Street on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
18 -- Fraudulent credit card use, valued at $400, was reported in the 4000 block of 17th Avenue.
19 -- Fraudulent credit card use, valued at $980, was reported in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road.
September 4
20 -- Richard Allen Janus, 41, 3624 State Street, Apt. 6, was arrested in the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
21 -- Zaireece Jasaan Jones, 18, 314 Betsy Ross Place, Davenport, was arrested in the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive on suspicion of transient merchants; license.
22 -- Kisha Renee Rockwood, 35, 814 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of DUS/Habitual Violation/nonpayment of fines.
23 -- Fraud, valued at $1,466.95, was reported in the 1400 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
24 -- A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Central Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
September 5
25 -- A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2700 block of Devils Glen Road.
September 6
26 -- Steven Schroder, 19, 3415 West 29th St., Davenport, was arrested at in the 3000 block of Oak Street Court on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
27 -- Fraudulent checks, valued at $4,998.17, were reported in the 7000 block of Saint Ann Drive.
September 7
28 -- Tyrique Letre Turman, 20, 302 Center St., Delmar, Iowa, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3 on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
29 -- Alan David Clarke, 26, 935 17th St., Apt. 4, was arrested at 15th Street and Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
30 -- Michelle Anderson, 36, 2625 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
September 8
31 -- Kelcey Lamar Tingle, Sr., 47, 1535 Parklane Drive, was arrested in the 1500 block of Parklane Drive on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow.
September 9
32 -- A Disney gift card, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Golden Valley Drive.
33 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 2700 block of Tech Drive.
34 -- Kevin Alan Crock, 40, 2261 Crow Creek Road, was arrested in the 2200 block of Crow Creek Road on suspicion of second-offense domestic abuse assault.
35 -- Fraudulent checks, valued at $183.61, were reported in the 3000 block of Holiday Court.
36 -- Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 400 block of 26th ½ Street.
September 10
37 -- Forgery, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
38 -- A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at 18th Street and Middle Road.
39 -- A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
40 -- A 2012 GMC TK and a 2017 Toyota Sienna collided in the 800 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,200 in damages.
September 11
41 -- Fraudulent credit card use, valued at $428.50, was reported in the 2500 block of Saint Johns Court.
42 -- A 2019 Ford F25 and a 2007 Ford Mustang collided at Competition Drive and Forest Grove Road, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
September 12
43 -- A 2010 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Ford Taurus collided at Elmwood Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $4000 in damage.
September 14
44 -- A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of 53rd Avenue.
September 15
45 -- Jacob Allen, 21, 239 45th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
September 17
46 -- A 2017 Honda CRV and a 2018 Toyota Highlander collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
47 -- A 2000 GMC Envoy and a 2010 Honda Odyssey collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $800 in damages.
