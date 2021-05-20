Crime Watch

9. Jacob Thomas Boss, 35, 1221 June Street, Kewanee, Illinois, was arrested at 1777 Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts.

April 26

10. Timothy Ryan Smead, 28, no address given, was arrested at 1100 State Street on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow with injury, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.

11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported at 1300 Spruce Hills Drive.

April 28

12. A 2015 Ford TCN and a 1995 GMC Sierra collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

13. A fraudulent charge, valued at $469, was reported at 5500 North Street.

April 30

14. A 2021 Honda CRV and a 2018 Ford Focus collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.