Crime Watch

April 16
1. Collector cards, valued at $2,875, were reported stolen at 27 Sutton Court.
April 21
2. Michael Bryan Jackson, 46, 949 23rd Street, was arrested at 900 23rd Street on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault.
April 23
3. A 2019 Chevrolet Trax and a 2001 Honda Civic collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
April 24
4. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a fence at 2600 Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
5. A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2018 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.7, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
6. A 2006 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
April 25
7. A 2018 Land Rover and a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Forest Grove Drive and International Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
8. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 3200 Crow Creek Road.
9. Jacob Thomas Boss, 35, 1221 June Street, Kewanee, Illinois, was arrested at 1777 Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts.
April 26
10. Timothy Ryan Smead, 28, no address given, was arrested at 1100 State Street on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow with injury, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.
11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported at 1300 Spruce Hills Drive.
April 28
12. A 2015 Ford TCN and a 1995 GMC Sierra collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
April 29
13. A fraudulent charge, valued at $469, was reported at 5500 North Street.
April 30
14. A 2021 Honda CRV and a 2018 Ford Focus collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
15. A 2006 Toyota Avalon and a 2013 Chevrolet Impala collided at Devils Glen Road and Town Pointe Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
16. A bike hitch rack, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 2900 Middle Road.
May 1
17. A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2009 Toyota Venza collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
18. A 2021 Honda Odyssey and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
19. Tools and car parts, valued at $1,250, were reported stolen at 31st Street and Depot Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was also reported.
20. A 2008 Saturn Vue and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 3200 Ridge Point, resulting in $100 in damage.
May 2
21. A 2012 Mazda 6 collided with a guardrail at Interstate 74 mile marker 2.4, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
May 3
22. A 2013 Volkswagen Passat and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided at 3400 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
May 5
23. A 2008 Buick Lucerne and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 2600 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.