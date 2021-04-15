Crime Watch

March 10
1. Tools, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 3000 Utica Ridge Road.
March 15
2. A 2004 Jeep Liberty and a 2013 Hyundai Genesis collided at 1200 State Street, resulting in $2300 in damage.
3. A 2018 Ford Transit and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
March 16
4. A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 collided with a traffic sign at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2600 in damage.
March 19
5. A 2019 Ram 1500 and a 1996 GMC 1500 collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $1300 in damage.
6. A 2014 Ford F15 and a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at 3500 Belmont Road, resulting in $3500 in damage.
7. License plates, no value listed, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
8. A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2001 Audi A6 collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $6500 in damage.
9. Jerome Wilson, Jr., 36, 806 State Street, apt. 13, was arrested at 800 State Street on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.
10. A 2001 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Honda Pilot collided at Kimberly Road and Shady Lane, resulting in $2300 in damage.
11. A 2006 Ford Explorer and a 2020 Nissan Altima collided at 2700 Hawthorne Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
March 20
12. Enrique Thomas Fearn, 27, 11415 18th Street, Milan, Illinois, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and an interstate warrant.
March 22
13. A 2007 Toyota Corolla and a 2021 GMC Sierra collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
March 23
14. A 2016 Honda Accord, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox all collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $36000 in damage.
March 24
15. A 1999 Honda Civic and a 2019 Dodge Caravan collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $6500 in damage.
16. Fraud, damage totaling $403, was reported at 2800 AAA Court.
17. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2005 Ford Mustang collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $9000 in damage.
March 25
18. A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2012 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $9000 in damage.
19. Reckless use of a firearm with property damage, damage totaling $200, was reported at 900 Utica Ridge Place.
March 26
20. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 5400 School House Road.
March 27
21. A 2019 Dodge Ram and a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 1100 26th Street, resulting in $1000 in damage.
22. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported at 2700 Bellevue Avenue.
23. Tonya Lyn Epton, 40, 5924 Fenno Road, was arrested at 3900 State Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
March 28
24. Jamie Kathleen Baker, 44, 1438 East 33rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
March 29
25. A 2010 Subaru Legacy and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $5000 in damage.