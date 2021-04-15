Crime Watch

March 10

1. Tools, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 3000 Utica Ridge Road.

March 15

2. A 2004 Jeep Liberty and a 2013 Hyundai Genesis collided at 1200 State Street, resulting in $2300 in damage.

3. A 2018 Ford Transit and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $500 in damage.

March 16

4. A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 collided with a traffic sign at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2600 in damage.

March 19

5. A 2019 Ram 1500 and a 1996 GMC 1500 collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $1300 in damage.

6. A 2014 Ford F15 and a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at 3500 Belmont Road, resulting in $3500 in damage.

7. License plates, no value listed, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.

8. A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2001 Audi A6 collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $6500 in damage.