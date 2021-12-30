Crime watch

September 2
1. A tool set, valued at $316.98, was reported stolen at the 1800 block of Grant Street
October 27
2. Patrick John Page, 33, 408 Walnut Street, Port Byron, was cited at the 2200 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of indecent exposure
November 15
3. A 2017 Buick Enclave and a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at Utica Ridge Road and 40th Avenue, resulting in $4,500 in damage
November 23
4. A tire, valued at $145.85, was reported damaged at the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue
November 25
5. Gift cards, valued at $1,500, were reported stolen from the 3400 block of Maple Glen Drive
November 27
6. A juvenile was arrested at the 1800 block of Sunset Drive on suspicion of carrying weapons, fourth degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
7. A 1995 Mercedes C280 collided with a concrete traffic barrier, resulting in $2,500 in damage
8. A laptop, valued at $1,000, credit cards and a Ford Explorer were reported stolen from the 2500 block of Tech Drive. The Ford was later recovered
November 29
9. A 2019 Toyota Camry collided with a light pole and mailbox landscaping, resulting in $27,000 in damage
10. Jewelry and knives, valued at $250, were reported stolen from the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive
11. Two forged checks for $996.68 were reported, and 15 checks were reported stolen from the 3200 block of Zimmerman Drive
12. A hit and run was reported at the 2100 block of Glenn Court
13. Harassment was reported at the 200 block of Brown Street
November 30
14. Zakary Allen Tucker, 28, 985 17th St., was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74 on suspicion of OWI first offense, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, violation financial liability coverage, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident
15. A 2015 Kia Optima collided with 10 cable barrier posts at the 2.3 mile marker Interstate 74, resulting in $30,000 in damage
December 1
16. Cash, valued at $1,800, was reported stolen from the 3200 block of Palmer Hills Court
17. A bicycle, valued at $50, was reported stolen from the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive
December 2
18. Matthew James Krueger, 36, 3430 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested at the 3400 block of Greenbrier Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse
December 3
19. A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt collided into a retaining wall at the 5000 block of White Post Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage
20. A juvenile was arrested at the 1600 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of burglary, a pair of boxing gloves and a pair of scissors, valued at $105, were reported stolen. The scissors were recovered
21. Adam Halbert James, 39, no address given, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of interstate warrant, intrastate warrant, eluding, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled, windshield and window obstructed vision, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts and leaving the scene of an accident
22. Tina M McKittrick, 37, 4002 8th Ave., East Moline, was arrested at 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle
23. A juvenile was arrested at the 1600 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of third degree burglary and fifth degree theft from a building. Various bags of chips and movies, valued at $100, were reported stolen
December 4
24. Jared Paul Bolinsky, 26, 1050 39th St., was arrested at the 1000 block of 39th Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts
25. Nicole Michelle Phillips, 45, ,1723 Grand Ave., Des Moines, was arrested at the 1700 block of State Street on suspicion of assault
26. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS and a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Grant Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damage
27. Judith Ann Seibel, 78, 23641 Great River Road, LeClaire, was cited at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of OWI first offense
28. A 2015 Jeep Compass Sport and a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage
29. Kaleb Issaccer Stebens, 31, 836 Middle Road, was arrested at the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of OWI third offense and carrying weapons while under the influence
30. Brian Raphael Arguello, 44, 809 S. Elsie Ave., Davenport, was arrested at 17th Street and State Street on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper rear lamps and failure to maintain seat belt
31. A juvenile was arrested at the 800 block of 27th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance
December 5
32. Robert M Mosher, 58, 4824 52nd Ave., Moline, was cited for trespassing at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
33. Keys, credit cards, a wallet and a Honda Civic were reported stolen from the 400 block of 10th Street. The Honda was later recovered
34. A 1999 Ford F150 collided with a power pole, resulting in $3,700 in damage
December 6
35. A juvenile was arrested at the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent
36. A 2007 Honda Civic and a 2020 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage
37. A 2017 Dodge Journey and a 2010 Subaru Forester collided at Middle Road and Forest Grove Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage
December 7
38. Whitney Lee Richardson, 28, 781 W Walcott Road and Joshua Lee Stroyan, 3017 Oak Street Court were both cited at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
39. Antwanette Denise Heard, 32, 322 E 10th St., Davenport, was cited at the 1200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and violation financial liability coverage
40. A 2015 Ford Escape and a 2014 Infiniti LL collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
41. A 2019 Nissan Rogue and a 2014 Nissan Altima collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage
42. A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan collided with a garage door at the 1800 block of 14th Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage
December 9
43. Ashley Jo Padilla, 37, 2613 6th Ave., Moline, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree shoplifting and an interstate warrant
44. A wallet, valued at $20 was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Olympia Drive
45. A 2008 Honda Fit and a 2017 Nissan Murano collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage
December 10
46. Burglary was reported at the 20 block of Oakbrook Place
December 11
47. Derek Wayne Archer, 29, 1924 6th Ave., Moline, was arrested at Grant Street and Interstate 74 on suspicion of OWI first offense, interference with official acts, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to maintain control, violation financial liability coverage and open container
December 12
48. Ashanette Baker, 27, 706 9th Ave. S, Clinton, was arrested at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of public intoxication
49. A 2000 Ford Focus and a 2015 Dodge Caravan collided at the 2700 block of Olympia Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage
December 13
50. Money, valued at $6,000 was reported stolen and $300 of damage to a door was reported at the 4500 block of Slate Creek Drive
December 14
51. A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2013 Dodge Caravan collided at the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $300 in damage