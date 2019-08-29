{{featured_button_text}}

August 1

1- Fraud, valued at $100, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.

2 -Curtains and a rug, valued at $44, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.

August 2

3 - A 2003 Toyota Highlander and a bicycle collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $250 in damages.

August 3

4 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 1400 block of Plum Tree Road.

August 4

5 - Quentin Hammar Gard, 26, 1302 Scott St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2000 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.

August 5

6 - A 2008 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2018 Dodge Journey collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

7 - A 2014 GMC Sierra and a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant collided in the 3900 block of Aspen Hills Drive, resulting in $1,850 in damages.

August 6

8 - A 2018 Honda Accord collided with a road sign in the 1300 block of State Street, resulting in $1,500 in damages.

9 - A 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Tech Drive and Victoria Street, resulting in $8,500 in damages.

August 7

10 - Shirley Ann Kroll, 68, 726 Cox Street, LeClaire, was arrested at Judge Street and 53rd Avenue on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.

11 - A 2016 Lincoln MKX collided with traffic signs at 53rd and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,500 in damages.

12 - Donald Kevin Lybarger, 28, 100 Arizona Avenue, East Galesburg, Illinois, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of carrying weapons while under the influence, first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and open container driver over 21.

13 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.

14 - A 2018 Honda Odyssey and a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche collided in the 3400 block of State Street, resulting in $6,500 in damages.

August 8

15 - Corey James Herr, 31, 925 32nd Ave. E, Milan, Illinois, was arrested at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

16 - A 2003 Cadillac Escalade collided with a building downspout on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,100 in damages.

August 10

17 - A 2016 GMC 1500 and a 2004 Honda Accord collided in the 1700 block of 20th Street, resulting in $600 in damages.

August 11

18 - Brieanna Ann Smith, 32, 1027 18th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of reckless driving, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

19 - Brieona Nichole Echols, 26, 1810½ State St., Apt. 7, was arrested in the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

20 - A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse collided with a building at State Street and 18th Street, resulting in $20,000 in damages.

21 - A 2006 ford Taurus and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

August 13

22 - Megan Brown, 35, 1702 Fairmeadows Drive, was cited in the 1700 block of Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of fraud by impersonation/identity theft.

