Crime watch

October 13
1. Tools, building materials and other materials, valued at $16,665, were reported stolen at the 3700 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
October 20
2. Fraud, valued at $107.04, was reported at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
October 23
3. Room damage and room rental theft, totaling $883, was reported on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
October 29
4. Kraig Richard Liddell, Jr., 28, 535 N 3rd Street, LeClaire, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
November 4
5. A 2014 Chevrolet Spark, a 2017 Buick Encore, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2016 Dodge Ram collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
November 5
6. A 2015 Ford F25 and a 2015 BMW X5 collided at Devils Glen Road and Towne Point Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
7. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2004 Ford Expedition collided at 18th Street and Elmwood Drive, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
November 6
8. Amanda Marie Brown, 39, 305 S Maple Street, Stanwood, was arrested at the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
November 7
9. Matthias Lewis Johnson, 39, no address given, was arrested at Grant Street and 10th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10. Troy Stapleton, Jr., 42, 600 Rock Fall Road, Rock Falls, was arrested at Grant Street and 10th Street on suspicion of an intrastate warrant.
11. Theft of a Chevrolet S10, valued at over $1,000 but under $10,000, was reported at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
November 8
12. Fraud, totaling $626.56, was reported on the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive
13. Tools and a bicycle, valued at $377, was reported stolen at the 900 block of Devils Glen Road.
14. Donta Tamario Brown, 40, 1726 Davie Street, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of improper use of lanes and driving while license denied or revoked.
15. A 2000 Volkswagon Jetta and a 2000 Hyundai Sonata collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
16. A 2011 Mazda CX-7 and a 2008 Ford Explorer collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
November 10
17. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2019 Toyota Tundra collided at Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $47,000 in damage.
18. A 2007 Ford Edge and a 2014 Lexus GX 460 collided at the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
November 11
19. A 2019 Kia Forte and a 2007 Toyota CE collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
November 12
20. A 2007 Chrysler 300 and a 2015 Toyota Camry collided at Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
21. A 2020 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Subaru Outback collided at State Street and 21st Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
22. Two catalytic converters, valued at $1,500, were reported stolen at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
November 13
23. Angela Christine Ireland, 45, 17216 40th Avenue Court N, East Moline, was arrested at Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an interstate warrant.
November 14
24. Kristy McKayla Bradley, 23, 320 39th Street, East Moline, was arrested on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
25. Roderick Alan Crawford, 41, was arrested on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
26. Clothing, valued at $68, was reported stolen at the 5000 block of Competition Drive.
November 15
27. Vandalism, damage totaling $2,000, was reported at the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road
November 16
28. Darian Leeann Burch, 27, 320 S Pine Street, Davenport, was arrested on the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.