Nov. 6
1 Fraudulent checks, valued at $700, were reported in the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive.
Nov. 11
2 A 2004 Toyota Tacoma and a 1998 Honda Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Windsor Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
3 A bike, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 2400 block of State Street.
Nov. 13
4 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 2900 block of Oak Street.
5 A 2009 Honda CRV and a 2004 Honda Passport collided in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,900 in damage.
Nov. 14
6 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2500 block of Maplecrest Road.
Nov. 15
7 A 2019 Honda Ridgeline, a 2004 Honda Civic, and a 2008 Ford Escape collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $7,350 in damage.
8 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue.
Nov. 16
9 Jason Lee Comins, 36, 3024 West 3rd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
10 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $75, was reported in the 3700 block of Tam O Shanter Drive.
11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 2000 block of Bristol Drive.
12 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 3300 block of Magnolia Court.
13 Steven Lee Gatlin, 38, 510 8th Ave., Silvis, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 Fraudulent loan, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 6400 block of James Road.
15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 3500 block of Tam o Shanter Drive.
16 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive.
Nov. 17
17 A 2011 Mazda A6I collided with a street light post in the 2900 block of Aspen Valley Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
Nov. 18
18 A 2008 Dodge Avenger collided with a utility pole at Moencks Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
19 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road.
20 Alex Dockery, 26, 3302 Jonathan Ave., was cited at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
Nov. 19
21 A 2018 Ram 2500 and a 2015 Dodge Charger collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
22 Tools, valued at $3,200, were reported stolen on the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
Nov. 20
23 A 2008 Mitsubishi Galant and a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $5,800 in damage.
24 Darshain Trevone Yancey, 23, 530 23rd St., Apt 2, was arrested in the 500 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
25 Dirk Lynn Lovell, 50, 2436 47th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested at State Street and 15th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22
26 A 2016 Kia Sedona and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
27 Fraudulent use of a credit card, valued at $26, was reported in the 1800 block of Providence Drive.
Nov. 23
28 A 2008 Chevrolet Aveo and a 2012 Toyota Highlander collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,200 in damage.
29 Drew Michael Rodriguez, 29, 3732 North Lincoln Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
30 A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
Nov. 24
31 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1300 block of Crow Creek Road.
32 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $3,000, was reported in the 900 block of 31st Street.
Nov. 25
33 A 2003 Ford Focus collided with a cable barrier at Interstate 80 mile marker 303, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
34 Ramon Duron, 41, 910 27th St., was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of simple trespass and disorderly conduct.
35 Janique Bea, 34, 975 39th St., Apt 9, was arrested in the 1900 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
Nov. 28
36 A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2008 Toyota Scion collided at 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
