March 8
1 Ashtin Nicole Preisser, 30, 1105 Pershing Ave., Davenport, was arrested at 19th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
March 20
2 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported in the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive.
3 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $160, was reported in the 4600 block of Norfolk Drive.
4 Tasha Schnipkoweit, 43, no address listed, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of drug possession/delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 21
5 Kassie Lynn Nichols, 19, 122 Spruce St., Wilton, Iowa, was cited in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 22
6 A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2008 Hyundai Sonata collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 24
7 Thomas Gilbert Yoke, II, 50, 2116 Aspen Drive, was arrested in the 3900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
March 25
8 A cell phone and keys, valued at $155, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
March 26
9 Credit card fraud, damage totaling $19.24, was reported in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
10 James Michael Ryan, 56, 1807 12th Ave., Moline, was arrested at Broadlawn Avenue and Eastmere Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 27
11 Pop, valued at $120, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of 18th Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was also reported.
12 Ashley Marie Wheeler, 34, 3822 N. 290th Street, Hillsdale, Illinois, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree theft.
13 Shoes, valued at $145, were reported stolen in the 900 block of 39th Street.
March 28
14 A 2000 Ford Taurus and a 2013 Nissan Altima collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
15 A 2010 Ford F15 and a 2016 Subaru Outback collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
16 Firearms, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of State Street.
17 Cash, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of State Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1000, was also reported.
18 Alcohol and pop, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
March 29
19 Mark Aaron Peters, 43, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of public consumption/intoxication and disorderly conduct.
20 Fraud, damage totaling $4,000, was reported in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue.
21 Cheryl Inez Quick, 34, 907 6th Ave. South, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance marijuana and possession of a controlled substance not marijuana.
22 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
23 Cash, a wallet, credit cards, and a driver’s license, valued at $65, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
24 Candy Marie Gall, 34, 117 West Spring St., Eldridge, was arrested at Oakbrook Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
25 Lisa Ann Shoemaker, 48, 6060 Garrett Court, Blue Grass, Iowa, was arrested in the 5400 block of Valley Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
26 A 2018 GMC Savanna, valued at $32,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
27 Wallets, valued at $160, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of 25th Street.
28 A 2006 Ford Taurus and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 2600 block of State Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
March 30
29 A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2008 Ford F250 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
30 Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Central Avenue. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was also reported.
April 1
31 A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2015 Ford Escape collided in the 1800 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $12,800 in damage.
April 2
32 A 2005 Acura and a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,750 in damage.
33 Shelly Sue Brown, 48, 1706 NW Hidden Hollow Lane, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
April 3
34 A 2017 GMC Yukon and a 2009 Hyundai Sonata collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
35 A 2006 Chrysler 300, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, and a 2013 Toyota Avalon collided at Middle Road and Happy Joe Drive, resulting in $21,000 in damage.
36 A 2005 Toyota Scion and a 1999 Honda CRV collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road ramp, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
37 Wesley Thomas Hendley, 31, 948 29th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 3300 block of Middle Road on suspicion of child endangerment with bodily injury and an interstate warrant.
April 4
38 A 2003 Honda Accord, a 2010 Ford Edge, and a Toyota all collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
39 A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2011 Mazda A2 collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
40 A 2015 Honda VTX750 was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
April 5
41 A 2014 GMC Sierra and a 2009 Saturn Aura collided in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.
42 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $20, was reported in the 3000 block of Quail Ridge Road.
April 7
43 David A. Hughes, 36, 4364 4th Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an interstate warrant.
44 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
April 8
45 A 2005 Mitsubishi Galant and a non-motorized tri-cycle on Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
46 Stephon Demond Lowe, 43, 809 Washington St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an intrastate warrant.
April 10
47 Mark Edward Handlon, 63, no address given, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of fourth-degree theft.
48 Cierra Delise Turner, 21, 1118 Spring St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of 39th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and an interstate warrant.
