Crime watch

October 22
1. Electronics, valued at $3400, were reported stolen at 1715 Valley Vista Drive
November 5
2. Thomas Normoyle, 42, 2613 6th Avenue South, Moline, was cited at 1818 Grant Street on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
November 12
3. Hanna Rae Brown, 27, no address given, was arrested at 852 Middle Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, felony forgery, second degree theft, and first degree possession of stolen property.
4. A Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at $2300, was reported stolen at 932 State Street.
November 13
5. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Ford F15 collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7000 in damage.
November 14
6. A 2014 Ford Flex, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2504 Olympia Drive.
November 16
7. Tools, valued at $2400, were reported stolen at 3827 Elm Street.
November 18
8. Adnan Ali, 33, 4434 Slate Creek Drive, was cited at 400 South Bellingham Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
9. Tools, valued at $4185, were reported stolen at 1504 Parklane Drive.
November 20
10. A 2020 Mercedes 4 Matic 2004 Ford Econoline collided at 10th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.
11. A 2004 Buick Lesabre and a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban collided at 4140 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $16000 in damage.
November 21
12. Sarah Christine Belock, 35, 1410 Central Avenue, was cited at 1777 Isle Parkway on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
13. Joseph Peter Jackson, 30, 2924 11th Avenue C, Moline, was arrested at 959 Middle Road on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse, violation of a no contact or protective order, and an interstate warrant.
November 22
14. Conner Miles Speer, 25, 3434 Towne Pointe Drive, apt. 104, was arrested at 3434 Towne Pointe Road on suspicion of fourth degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and possessing contraband in a correctional facility.
15. A 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2018 Ford Explorer collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2500 in damage.
16. Prescription medication and electronics, valued at $300, were reported stolen at 1845 Cody Street.
November 23
17. Jack Sodeman-Dickey, 22, 2626 Brady Street, Davenport, was arrested at 920 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
18. Christian Gordon, 28, 2228 North Division Street, Davenport, was arrested at 830 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft and interference with official acts.
19. Cleunia Shanae Young, 28, 823 Hillside Drive, was arrested at 823 Hillside Drive on suspicion of child endangerment with bodily injury.
20. James Lee Wilmington, Jr., 38, 3515 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Magnolia Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
November 24
21. A 2019 Kia Sportage and a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.3, resulting in $10000 in damage.
22. Phillip Allen Hartshorn, 40, 5332 North Division Street, Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of providing false identification information.
23. Groceries, valued at $332.63, was reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
24. Cigarette, valued at $74.78, were reported stolen at 2283 53rd Avenue.
25. A 2020 Kia Optima and a 2015 Toyota Camry collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $0 damage.
26. A 2009 Chevrolet 1500 and a 1996 GMC Yukon collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting in $4000 in damage.
27. A 2012 Ford Focus, a 2008 Ford Escape, and a 2006 Mazda XXX collided at Middle Road and Elmwood Lane, resulting in $4300 in damage.
November 27
28. A 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 15th Street, resulting in $4000 in damage.
November 28
29. A 2003 Dodge Durango collided with a building at 1789 Kimberly Road, resulting in $20000 in damage.
November 29
30. A coat, valued at $39.99, was reported stolen at 1431 Kimberly Road.
31. A 2006 Ford F250 and a 2017 Jeep Renegade collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
November 30
32. A fraudulent loan, valued at $90, was reported at 2938 Lundy Lane.
December 1
33. A fraudulent check, valued at $30.59, was reported at 1119 14th Street.
34. A 2005 Buick Century collided with various structures at the 3600 block of State Street, resulting in $16500 in damage.
