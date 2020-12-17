Crime watch

8. Adnan Ali, 33, 4434 Slate Creek Drive, was cited at 400 South Bellingham Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

9. Tools, valued at $4185, were reported stolen at 1504 Parklane Drive.

November 20

10. A 2020 Mercedes 4 Matic 2004 Ford Econoline collided at 10th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.

11. A 2004 Buick Lesabre and a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban collided at 4140 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $16000 in damage.

November 21

12. Sarah Christine Belock, 35, 1410 Central Avenue, was cited at 1777 Isle Parkway on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

13. Joseph Peter Jackson, 30, 2924 11th Avenue C, Moline, was arrested at 959 Middle Road on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse, violation of a no contact or protective order, and an interstate warrant.

November 22

14. Conner Miles Speer, 25, 3434 Towne Pointe Drive, apt. 104, was arrested at 3434 Towne Pointe Road on suspicion of fourth degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and possessing contraband in a correctional facility.