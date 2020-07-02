Crime watch

May 30
1. A phone, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Glenn Court.
June 1
2. Tools, valued at $3389, were reported stolen in the 6800 block of Jakes Lane.
June 2
3. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported in the 1700 block of Brown Street.
4. Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive.
June 3
5. A computer and household goods, valued at $428, were reported stolen in the 300 block of 23rd Street.
June 4
6. A 2004 Kia Amanti was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $500 in damage.
June 5
7. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of urinating or defecating and public intoxication.
8. Sebastian Rene Perales, 22, 2235 West 3rd Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
9. Clothing and eyeglasses, valued at $422, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 6
10. Jameson John Steines, 40, 2538 Cody Street, was arrested in the 2500 block of Cody Street on suspicion of domestic assault by impeding blood/air flow.
11. License plates, valued at $20, were reported stolen at 23rd Street and Lincoln Road.
June 7
12. Jason James Haugen, 44, 3775 Moencks Road, was arrested in the 3700 block of Moencks Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
13. Eric Magana Chavez, 34, 13119 70th Avenue, Coal Valley, Illinois, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
14. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported inthe 1200 block of Lincoln Road.
June 8
15. Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1700 block of Grant Street.
16. Donald Emerson Graham, 52, 410 Park Avenue, Muscatine, was arrested in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first degree theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and second degree theft.
June 9
17. A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2012 Toyota Tacoma collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
18. A 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer collided in the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
19. A 1997 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2002 Chrysler Sebring collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
June 10
20. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 2900 block of Middle Road.
21. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 11
22. John Albert Larson, Jr., 42, 4734 Western Avenue, Davenport, was arrested in the 2000 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first degree theft by fraud/swindle.
June 12
23. A 2012 Buick Lacrosse and a 2017 Nissan Sentra collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $150 in damage.
June 13
24. A 1999 Buick Century and a 2011 Honda Pilot collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
June 14
25. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2016 Honda Odyssey collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
26. A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a sign at State Street and Valley Drive, resulting in $4,700 in damage.
June 15
27. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $25,000, was reported in the 2600 block of Depot Street.
28. Jason James Haugen, 44, 3775 Moencks Road, was arrested in the 3700 block of Moencks Road on suspicion of violation of a no contact or protective order.
June 16
29. A bicycle, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!