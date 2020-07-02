Crime watch

May 30

1. A phone, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Glenn Court.

June 1

2. Tools, valued at $3389, were reported stolen in the 6800 block of Jakes Lane.

June 2

3. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported in the 1700 block of Brown Street.

4. Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive.

June 3

5. A computer and household goods, valued at $428, were reported stolen in the 300 block of 23rd Street.

June 4

6. A 2004 Kia Amanti was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $500 in damage.

June 5

7. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of urinating or defecating and public intoxication.

8. Sebastian Rene Perales, 22, 2235 West 3rd Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.