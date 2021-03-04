Crime Watch

February 5

17. A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2000 Ford F150 collided at Cypress Drive and Magnolia Drive, resulting in $1900 in damage.

February 6

18. Monica Louise Rose, 41, 329 East 11th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 3400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.

February 7

19. A 2004 Ford F150 and a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $1400 in damage.

20. A 2015 Subaru Crosstrek collided with a guard rail at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1400 in damage.

21. A 2015 Nissan Altima was involved in a single vehicle accident at Norwood Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2500 in damage.

22. Anthony Sullivan, 38, 1803 West 58th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespass.

February 8

23. A 2007 Buick Lucerne was involved in a single vehicle accident at the 1200 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2700 in damage.