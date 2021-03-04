Crime Watch

January 21
1. A purse, cash, and various cards, valued at $23, were reported stolen at 3200 Belmont Place. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2000, was also reported.
January 22
2. A 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2004 Toyota Corolla collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2250 in damage.
January 27
3. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported at 2600 Hawthorne Drive.
4. Tools and bonds, valued at $5950, were reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.
January 31
5. A 2014 Ford F250 and a 2018 Ford Transit collided at Somerset Drive and Iverness Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
6. Robert Leland Day, 34, 117 North Cody Road, Leclaire, was arrested at Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
7. A 2016 Ford Explorer collided with a sign at 1500 Central Avenue, resulting in $1200 in damage.
February 1
8. Merchandise, valued at $34.96, was reported stolen at 1800 Grant Street.
9. A 2003 Ford Explorer, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, and a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8500 in damage.
February 2
10. Fraud by check, valued at $3500, was reported at 3400 53rd Avenue.
February 3
11. Alex James Haines, 27, 11639 108th Avenue, Davenport, was cited at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12. Paul Hilliard, Jr., 64, 401 West 3rd Street, apt. 304, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
February 4
13. A 2006 Buick Rainier collided with a sign at Interstate 74 mile marker 4, resulting in $8000 in damage.
14. A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2002 Dodge R15 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6000 in damage.
15. A 2015 Ford CMAX and a 2015 Ford Edge collided at Summit Hills Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $12000 in damage.
16. A 2006 Ford Escape and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala collided at 3600 State Street, resulting in $750 in damage.
February 5
17. A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2000 Ford F150 collided at Cypress Drive and Magnolia Drive, resulting in $1900 in damage.
February 6
18. Monica Louise Rose, 41, 329 East 11th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 3400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
February 7
19. A 2004 Ford F150 and a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $1400 in damage.
20. A 2015 Subaru Crosstrek collided with a guard rail at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1400 in damage.
21. A 2015 Nissan Altima was involved in a single vehicle accident at Norwood Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2500 in damage.
22. Anthony Sullivan, 38, 1803 West 58th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespass.
February 8
23. A 2007 Buick Lucerne was involved in a single vehicle accident at the 1200 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2700 in damage.
24. A 2019 Lexus E35 and a 2012 Mini Cooper collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $4000 in damage.
25. A 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2014 GMC Acadia collided at Summit Hills Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1400 in damage.
26. A 2019 BMW X3 and a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic collided at 2700 18th Street, resulting in $4000 in damage.
February 10
27. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $7000 in damage.
February 11
28. Timothy Allen Mann, 22, 5954 Cardiff Avenue, Cocoa, Florida, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first degree theft.
29. Melissa Ann Martin, 44, no address given, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first degree theft.
30. Cash, valued at $70, was reported stolen at 300 18th Street.
February 12
31. A 2008 GMC Sierra and a 2007 Infiniti QX56 collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 18th Street, resulting in $7000 in damage.
February 13
32. A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2007 Honda Odyssey collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
33. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Woodfield Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $3000 in damage.
34. A 2006 Chevrolet Uplander collided with a building part at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1900 in damage.
February 15
35. A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2010 Lexus ES 350 collided at Utica Ridge Road and Utica Ridge Place, resulting in $3500 in damage.
36. A 2006 Pontiac Vibe and a 2016 Nissan Sentra collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5500 in damage.
37. A 2013 Acura RDX and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 4400 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1300 in damage.