June 23
1 A 2019 Dodge Ram and a 2010 BMW Mini Cooper collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,800 in damages.
June 25
2 Food, valued at $6.98, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 28
3 A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Jeep Commander collided in the 3700 block of State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
June 29
4 A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2018 Ford Focus collided at 16th and Grant streets, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
June 30
5 A hit-and-run crash, no damage listed, was reported in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue.
July 1
6 Alexander Rossitto, 22, 221 2nd Ave. East, Anadalusia, Illinois, was arrested at 16th and State streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7 Joseph Jay Davis, 27, 2637 14th Ave., apt. 3, Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
July 3
8 Fireworks, valued at $60, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 4
9 Cash, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 2400 block of Olympia Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was also reported.
10 Orajel, valued at $3, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
11 Credit cards and a wallet, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 6600 block of James Road.
July 5
12 Darrell Holloway, 28, 1728 28th Ave., Moline, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, a controlled substance violation, taxable substance possession or distribution without a tax stamp, and an interstate warrant.
13 Jeffrey Allen Swanson, 54, 1301 Devils Glen Road, Apt. 3, was arrested in the 2200 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 Electronics and tools, valued at $1,066, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
15 A hit-and-run crash, damages totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2000 block of 18th Street.
July 6
16 Cash, totaling $400, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Aspen Hills Drive.
17 Demarcus Lawless, 29, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Horizon Court on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple trespass.
18 Michael Stemlar, 62, 437 Grant Street, was arrested in the 2400 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
July 7
19 James Morrison, 36, 1432 9th Street, Moline, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
20 Royal Nathaniel Wells, 29, 2885 Tanglefoot Lane, Apt. 3, was arrested at 18th and Grant streets on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and habitual offender driving while barred.
21 Alcohol, valued at $110.41, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 8
22 A tray, valued at $19.99, was reported stolen in the 4200 block of Woodfield Drive.
23 Tools, valued at $950, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
24 A wallet, key, purse, credit cards, and prescription pills, valued at $320, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Lincoln Road.
25 Brian Keith Bode, 33, 561 6th Avenue S, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
26 A 1993 GMC Sierra and a 2011 Honda Accord collided in the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
July 9
27 Credit card fraud, valued at $15,585, was reported in the 5300 block of Crow Creek Road.
28 A watch, keys, wallet, speaker, and laptop, valued at $1,050, were reported stolen in the 3000 block of Woodmayr Road.
29 Fraudulent charges, totaling $1,150, was reported in the 2600 block of Avalon Drive.
July 10
30 Levi Jonathan Lester, 38, 1100 Lincoln Road, Apt. 3, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
31 A hit-and-run crash, damages totaling $1,200, was reported in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
32 Coreca Griffin, 40, no address listed, was arrested in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
33 A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Kenworth Truck collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $2,600 in damages.
34 A hit-and-run crash, damages totaling $500, was reported at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.
July 11
35 Laurece Omar Vazquez, Jr., 22, 1501 State St., Apt. 531, was arrested in the 3500 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
36 Christopher Curler, 41, 4638 34th St., was arrested in the 4600 block of 34th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance-not marijuana, possession of a controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
37 Darius Gregory Ratliff, 29, 6427 Scott St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2300 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and an interstate warrant.
38 A 1979 Ford F-150, a 2018 Ford F-150, and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
July 12
39 A utility trailer, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Middle Road.
July 13
40 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
July 14
41 Jewelry, valued at $12,000, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
42 David Eric Tosse, 51, 4027 State Street, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
43 A 2011 Mercedes E550 and a 2008 Buick Lucerne collided at Denniston Avenue and Tanglefoot Terrace, resulting in $37,000 in damages.
July 15
44 Rahad Lavodus Jones, 18, was cited in the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of traffic in parks.
45 Alisa Ann Williams, 43, 12 Riverview Lane, was cited in the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of traffic in parks.
46 Blake Harrison Tyler, 18, 16 Riverview Lane, was cited in the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of traffic in parks.
47 Jewelry, valued at $1,996, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
48 Justin Michael Estell, 28, 1104 Kimberly Road, was arrested in the 1100 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of simple assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and obstruction of emergency communication.
49 A 2018 Kia Optima and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
50 A 2012 Ford F 550 and a 2004 GMC Sierra collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $200 in damages.
July 16
51 A 2007 Dodge Caravan and a 2016 Honda CRV collided at Golden Valley Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
