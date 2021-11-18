 Skip to main content
Crime watch
October 19

1. A 2010 Toyota Camry and a 1997 Ford F150 collided at State Street and 16th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

October 20

2. A 2018 Honda Accord and a 2013 Chrysler 200 collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $19,000 in damage.

October 21

3. A stun gun, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 2200 Brookside Drive.

4. A 2008 Lincoln MKX and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,600 in damage.

October 22

5. Computers, valued at $3,985.71, were reported stolen at 4800 Forest Grove Drive.

October 23

6. Electronics and household good, valued at $785, were reported stolen at 7185 State Street.

7. Fraud, valued at $2500, was reported at 1695 Prairie Vista Circle.

8. A 2014 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Ford Escape collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

9. A 2001 Pontiac Sunfire and a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor collided at 2500 Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

October 25

10. Taquille Rashad Collins, 26, 3514 70th Street, apt. 303, Moline, was arrested at 900 State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

October 26

11. A 2014 Ford Escape, no value listed, was reported stolen at 3600 53rd Avenue.

October 27

12. A 2013 Ford Focus and a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe collided at the 2300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $21,000 in damage.

13. A mat, valued at $30, was reported stolen at 4900 Norwood Drive.

14. A 2015 Audi A4 collided with an animal at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

15. A 2006 Nissan Titan and a 2012 Nissan Murano collided at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

16. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided at 3200 Palmer Hills Court, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

October 28

17. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $100, was reported at 2400 Spruce Hills Drive.

October 29

18. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Nissan Altima collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $2100 in damage.

19. John Randall Miller, Jr., 43, 329 East 11th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution without a tax stamp, and an interstate warrant.

20. A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2000 Toyota Solara collided at 21st Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

October 30

21. A 1996 Cadillac HR and a 2020 GMC Acadia collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

22. Electronics and other household goods, valued at $7,140, were reported stolen at 3100 18th Street.

23. Donald Alan Williams, 59, 1300 Devils Glen Road, was arrested at 1300 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.

October 31

24. Nathan Allen Ahlgren, 35, 2900 Oak Street, was arrested at 2900 Oak Street on suspicion of domestic abuse assault.

25. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2016 Mazda 6 collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage.

November 1

26. A 2001 Saturn L300 and a 2018 Ford F35 collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

November 2

27. A 2016 Kenworth semi-truck and a 2020 Toyota Avalon collided at Grant Street and 15th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

November 3

28. A 2014 Ford F150 and a 2020 Lincoln Aviator collided at Falcon Avenue and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

