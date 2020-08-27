Crime watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28

1. Household goods, valued at $17, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.

July 31

2. A 2007 Ford Escape and a 2012 Lexus RX 350 collided at the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

3. Ryan Scott Harris, 31, 123 South Elmwood Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Valley Vista Drive on suspicion of driving while denied or revoked.

August 1

4. A 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Toyota Camry collided in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $52 in damage.

5. Fraudulent charges, valued at $3,335, were reported in the 4500 block of 31st Street.

August 3

6. A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a deer collided at Great River Road and 222nd Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

August 4

7. A 2003 Chrysler Sebring was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.