Crime watch

July 28
1. Household goods, valued at $17, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
July 31
2. A 2007 Ford Escape and a 2012 Lexus RX 350 collided at the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
3. Ryan Scott Harris, 31, 123 South Elmwood Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Valley Vista Drive on suspicion of driving while denied or revoked.
August 1
4. A 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Toyota Camry collided in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $52 in damage.
5. Fraudulent charges, valued at $3,335, were reported in the 4500 block of 31st Street.
August 3
6. A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a deer collided at Great River Road and 222nd Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
August 4
7. A 2003 Chrysler Sebring was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
8. Justin Thomas Garrow, 32, no address given, was arrested at 26th Street and State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
9. Lydia Rose Cullett, 21, 608 West 3rd Street, apt. 4C, Davenport, was cited in the 1000 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
August 5
10. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1300 block of Fairlane Drive.
11. A 2005 Honda Civic and a 2000 Toyota Avalon collided in the 1700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
August 6
12. A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
13. A 2017 Ford Explorer and a 2019 Ford F150 collided at Town Point Center at Devils Glen Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
14. A bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Devils Glen Road.
15. A camera lens, valued at $464, was reported stolen in the 500 block of Grant Street.
August 7
16. A 2006 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Ford Edge collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
August 8
17. A 2016 Ford Escape, a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2012 Subaru Outback, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, and a 2015 Chevrolet Utility vehicle all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $13,900 in damage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!